UP polls: Police scanning records of illicit liquor suppliers in Prayagraj

Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, Prayagraj police are keeping tabs on liquor mafias with a special focus on trans-Ganga areas of the district where dozens of people had died due to the consumption of alleged illicit liquor over a year ago.

Although police have taken stern action against some of the accused involved in supply and sale of illicit liquor at countrymade liquor shops, it is believed that many other gangs may be active in the illegal business and may try to earn more profits in the poll season through supply of illicit liquor.

Deaths due to illicit liquor in trans-Ganga areas had occurred ahead panchayat elections. Dozens of people had died after they consumed the alleged illicit liquor in Nawabganj, Handia and Phulpur. In Phulpur incident, police had attached properties of the accused while in other incidents some suppliers were arrested. However, questioning from them revealed that illicit liquor was being smuggled from neighbouring Pratapgarh district.

To stop recurrence of such incidents and sale of illicit liquor, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Prayagraj, Ajay Kumar has constituted ten teams with seven members, including a sub inspector and six constables, in each team. These teams are working in different areas of the district to identify and trace illegal liquor manufacturers, suppliers and smugglers. The teams will also scan records of last ten years to identify those involved in illicit liquor trade. Once identified, they will be detained and questioned if their activities are found suspicious.

The police will also take help of those who were earlier associated with liquor mafias but have now left the illegal trade to identify new liquor suppliers who have no police records. SSP Ajay Kumar said the police were keeping a close watch on those suspected to be involved in illicit liquor supply. “Reports are being reviewed on a regular basis and soon massive crackdown will be launched to end the menace,” he added.