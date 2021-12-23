UP Polls: Prayagraj police keeping close watch on ex-MP Atiq Ahmad’s henchmen

Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls police have started issuing a warning to history sheeters and gangsters active in Prayagraj with a focus on henchmen of Mafiosi-turned-politician and ex-MP Atiq Ahmad. Ahmad’s close aides were given warnings against causing any trouble during the sensitive pre-poll period.

The police and administration had launched a massive crackdown against mafias, gangsters and history sheeters in the district in the last two years. Many houses and commercial buildings belonging to Mafiosi, including those of henchmen and close associates of ex-MP Atiq Ahmad, were demolished under Gangster Act.

However, despite the crackdown, many of Atiq’s henchmen and aides are still active in their areas, mainly under city west and city south assembly constituencies of Prayagraj.

Ahead of the 2022 assembly elections, police are focused on the identification of trouble makers and are taking action against them in sensitive areas.

On Wednesday, SHO Puramufti Upendra Pratap Singh and his team carried out intensive checking of history sheeters connected to Ahmad’s gang. Police teams reached their homes and issued warnings to them.

Those issued warnings include Atiq’s close aide Abid Pradhan, Ali Ahmad, Saifi aka Junaid, Abu Baqr, Sheru, Aijaz Akhtar. They were warned not to indulge in illegal activities. The police warned of strict action if they were found involved in troublemaking or any complaint is received against them.

Circle Officer (civil lines) Santosh Kumar Singh said strict eye is being kept on members of Ahmad’s gang and persons close to him.

It is worth mentioning that Abid Pradhan was arrested for double murder but was released on bail last year. Abid had gunned down his cousin Alkama and her driver Surjeet in 2015 and had implicated Kammu, Jabir and others on the behest of ex-MP Ahmad. However, police reinvestigated the case and arrested Abid and others. Atiq and his younger brother Ashraf were also accused in the case.