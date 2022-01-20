UP polls: Samajwadi Party aims to upset BJP’s applecart

The trend of a chief minister failing to get a second term and a majority of regimes being voted out in the next election has emboldened the state’s opposition parties, particularly the Samajwadi Party (SP), to believe that the 2022 UP polls could mark the end of the BJP government’s innings in the state.

In deed, electoral history shows that no government has won a second successive term in Uttar Pradesh since 1989. Since 1952, the state also has never seen a chief minister (CM) returning to power to complete another term after a full five-year tenure.

For over 15 years through the 1990s and the early part of 2000s, UP witnessed a fragmented polity till the situation changed decisively in 2007. Since then, the state has had regimes that won a clear majority. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) was the first in this respect. It won a majority on its own in 2007 for five years. The Samajwadi Party (SP) got a clear mandate in 2012 and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2017.

In 2022, the Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav with a substantial support base of Yadavs and Muslims has emerged as the main challenger.

Currently, the battle for 2022 looks like a BJP vs SP contest though the BSP and the Congress are also fighting for power.

“The fight, at this point, is certainly between the BJP and the SP. Other parties are trying, but they may not find favour with voters. The BSP’s base is vastly eroded, and at the same time, the party is suffering desertions. The Congress has no presence at the grassroots level,” said professor SK Dwivedi, political analyst and former head of the department of political science, Lucknow University.

The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party looks better prepared, including technologically, given that most of the campaign is now set to be through the digital mode and door-to-door canvassing because of the election commission’s Covid guidelines.

Unlike the 2017 election, which reduced the SP’s tally from 224 seats in 2012 (in 403-member assembly) to just 47, the party has overcome the chaos fuelled by the Yadav family’s political feud. The feud, too, has been put behind with Akhilesh’s uncle and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) chief Shivpal Yadav joining the SP-led alliance.

The fight between the then chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Yadav (the then public works department minister) had resulted in a long-drawn-out power struggle. Mulayam Yadav, the then Samajwadi Party national president, appeared to be a fence-sitter in the intra-family battle. Now, Akhilesh’s leadership is undisputed and his father stands by him. The uncle is now an ally and the party has no factions.

To regain power, Akhilesh Yadav had spurred the party into an extensive campaign, leaving no stone unturned in its voter outreach. As a party with a significant presence across the state, its campaign included yatras, cycle rallies, Brahmin conferences, backward caste conferences, minority outreach and Dalit sammelans (conventions). It is bracing up for a virtual campaign with its Samajwadi digital wing. Just before the onset of the second wave of Covid-19, Akhilesh had travelled to 40 districts. Post the wave, and by the time the election schedule was announced, he had covered all regions on his Vijay Rath Yatra in a total of 10 phases. He also appeared to add a dash of soft Hindutva through his temple runs and the installation of a Lord Parshuram idol in Lucknow.

The Samajwadi Party, along with consolidating its caste equations, expects the new poll promises by Akhilesh to work heavily in favour of the party, especially the 300 units free power to domestic consumers and free power to farmers. The party has also promised free laptops to students for higher studies; MSP (minimum statutory price) for all crops, interest-free loans, insurance, and pension for farmers.

Akhilesh Yadav started inducting outsiders from other parties after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The SP’s alliance with the BSP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls failed to give the desired benefit, but it triggered the movement of BSP leaders to the SP. Many prominent BSP and Congress leaders, a couple of sitting BJP MLAs and regional satraps joined the Samajwadi Party.

“People know that the SP is returning to power. More than 100 BJP MLAs are in touch with the SP,” said the party’s state spokesperson and former minister Rajendra Chaudhary.

“Isn’t this trend of movement from all parties to the SP enough to show who is coming to power? Feeling the pulse of the voters, most of the disgruntled leaders of the BSP, the Congress, and the BJP are joining our party. There must be a strong wave in favour of the SP, and that is why leaders from other parties are trusting the visionary leadership of Akhilesh Yadav,” said Abdul Hafiz Gandhi, an SP spokesperson.

Last week, the SP in a major show of strength vis-a-vis non-Yadav backwards classes vote bank, inducted three ex-ministers of Yogi Adityanath cabinet--Swami Prasad Maurya, Dharm Singh Saini, and Dara Singh Chauhan. A total of seven backward classes BJP MLAs, including two BJP ally MLAs joined the SP; one who joined the SP ally the RLD is now the RLD’s Jewar candidate.

Akhilesh Yadav recognises the BJP is the SP’s only rival. It is ignoring all other BJP rivals in the 2022 poll arena.

“The BJP is our only rival, no one else. We are not going to waste our energies on the BSP and the Congress. The Congress is a confused party. It doesn’t even know who it is fighting — the BJP or the SP,” said Udaiveer Singh, an SP MLC.

While attacking the BJP, the SP often speaks of its allegedly divisive politics, farm laws, backward caste issues, and caste census. It has heavily criticised the state government for its supposed Covid-19 mismanagement, the prevailing law and order in the state and the country at large, the purported rise in crimes against women, and slump in the economy.

Just after becoming the SP chief, Akhilesh Yadav struck an alliance with the Congress for the 2017 UP polls. The alliance failed. For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Akhilesh allied with the BSP. This partnership, too, did not click. Now, Akhilesh is allying with small regional parties. He has allied with the SBSP,Mahan Dal, Janwadi Party (Socialist) for consolidation of backward caste votes. Since 2017, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has been the only constant companion of the SP. Akhilesh is looking for consolidation of votes of farmers, Jats, Muslim and Dalits in western UP.

Defeating the BJP in a crowded poll landscape is going to be no easy task.

“It will not be as easy as it was in 2012 for the SP to regain power. Then it was a clear bipolar contest against the discredited BSP government. The SP was the sole rival to the BSP, as both the Congress and the BJP were either virtually non-existent or very weak then. But now, the Congress and the BSP are trying hard too. They might not be in a position to win, but they might hurt the SP,” said professor SK Dwivedi.

The SP faces an uphill battle to regain power in the state. In 2017, the BJP bagged 312 seats against its 47 seats in 2012. The SP fell to 47 seats from its 2012 tally of 224. The BJP’s vote share jumped to 39.67% (a swing of 24.67%). The SP’s vote share fell to 21.82% (a negative swing of 7.33%). Mayawati bagged 19 seats in 2017, but her party’s vote share was 22.23% — higher than the SP’s.

