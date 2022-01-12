UP polls: SP-NCP announce joint candidate for Anupshahr seat

LUCKNOW The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Wednesday named Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader KK Sharma as its first candidate for the UP Assembly elections.

The announcement came hours after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav held the first joint meeting of the SP’s alliance partners -Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), Janwadi Party (Socialist), Mahan Dal, Apna Dal (Krishna Patel), and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) - at the party’s Janeshwar Mishra Trust office in Lucknow.

“NCP leader KK Sharma will contest Bulandshahr’s Anupshahr constituency (number 67) as the joint candidate of SP-NCP,” the SP said.

The party tweeted: “NCP UP chief Umashankar Yadavji met SP national president Akhilesh Yadav and discussed the elections. NCP leader KK Sharma will be the joint candidate of SP-NCP for the Anupshahr constituency of Bulandshahr. There will be a change in 2022.”

After Akhilesh exited the meeting, Mahan Dal chief Keshav Dev Maurya said: “The meeting went off well. It happened in a harmonious atmosphere along with a nice breakfast. The ticket announcements will start soon.”

Elections for the 403 UP Assembly seats will begin on February 10 and the results will be announced on March 10.

Samajwadi Party leaders said the party was likely to field its candidates on about 350 of the 403 seats, and distribute the rest among alliance partners. The Jayant Singh Chaudhary-led RLD is likely to get 36 seats, SBSP about 10, PSP-L about 10, and the rest will be distributed among the smaller allies.

Anupshahr is among the 58 Assembly constituencies going to vote on February 10 in the first phase of the seven-phased UP polls.