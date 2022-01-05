UP polls: SP’s student wing launches youth-connect campaign from Lucknow University

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh (UP) assembly polls, Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha--student wing of the Samajwadi Party (SP), led by its national president Neha Yadav launched ‘Vote for Akhilesh, New Uttar Pradesh’ campaign from the Lucknow University (LU) campus on Tuesday.

The Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha functionaries interacted with the students and compared the achievements of the previous Samajwadi Party government with the BJP government.

“BJP government spent 79% of the budget of ‘Beti Bachao,Beti Padhao’ scheme to advertise its false achievements,” they told the students.

“In BJP government’s policies there is no plan to empower youths. Instead of honouring the promise to create 70 lakh jobs, this government took away 2 crore jobs. Paper leak is the new normal in this government,” they said.

“In contrast, the SP government had specially focused on youth empowerment. The 18 lakh laptops that were distributed then are still used for skill development and livelihood,” said Neha.

She said that under SP government there was special focus on women empowerment through various schemes. “As chief minister, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav played an important role in shaping the future of the students and youths. During SP regime, more than 20 higher educational institutes were opened, new medical colleges with more seats were set up. Under ‘hamari beti, hamara kal’ scheme ₹30,000 annually was provided to continue studies after high school,” Neha said.

“For women safety schemes like ‘Women Powerline 1090, Rani Laxmibai award, Dial 100 were successfully implemented. There were other schemes that focused on health through initiatives like ‘Hausla Poshan Mission’, ‘108 ambulance service’,” said Arpit Sachan, Samajwadi Chatra Sabha spokesperson.

“Under this campaign, all the office bearers and members of the committee will hold a discussion on ‘Ayenge Akhilesh, Banayenge Khushhal Uttar Pradesh’ in all universities, colleges and hostels of the state in days to come,” Arpit said. Ankur Pandey and Harsh Vashisht, national vice president Samajwadi Chatra Sabha were also present at the programme.

(With inputs from Faara Nadeem)

