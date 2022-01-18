UP Polls: Transgender Radhika Kinnar to contest from Agra Cantt

To raise the voice of the common man and transgender, Radhika Kinnar alias Aakash Soni filed nomination papers on Monday from the reserved constituency of Agra Cantt. Radhika Kinnar, 26, resides in a locality in the constituency and claims to be better aware of the issues faced by the locals.

“I have to prove that transgender can be active in politics and take care of issues faced by denizens. I aim to work for making education affordable and strengthen the network of government schools, which are in reach of a common man,” said Radhika, who will be contesting as an independent.

“With pandemic badly affecting the poor and middle class, I will advocate relaxation in house tax, water tax, GST and income tax for those finding tough to meet ends meet. If there is provision for arresting of a woman by women police, then why not have transgender police for transgender accused,” she said.

“Better opportunity for education and job should be provided to transgender as this section has remained neglected and were given identity only in 2014 when it was recognised as a gender. We need a separate reservation for our community,” Radhika said.

“Transgender had been doctors and lawyers but are very few. We deserve respect, something which we desperately need and abusing us with terms related to our community, should be made punishable offence on lines similar provision in SC/ST Act,” she demanded.

Agra Cantt is a reserved seat and minister in the state cabinet Dr GS Dharmesh is sitting MLA. He is again in the fray for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.