UP polls: Yogi flags off LED raths, Anurag Thakur launches drive with placards

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) face in the 2022 UP polls, flagged off LED-screen fitted “raths” (motorised campaign vehicles) as Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur stood at the Hazratganj crossing in Lucknow, holding publicity placards with four others.

The move signalled the BJP’s intent to come up with innovative campaigning models for the UP polls amid the election commission’s ban on physical rallies and road shows in view of Covid-19.

The BJP has, along with virtual rallies, decided to use LED-screen fitted motorised campaign vehicles that would move in all the 403 assembly constituencies. During the launch of the innovative publicity drive, BJP cadres stood in batches of five holding placards.

Anurag Thakur targeted Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav who earlier in the day had promised to create 22 lakh jobs in the IT sector. “During SP rule, IT meant income from terror and SP’s brand ambassadors were Mukhtar Ansari, Yunus Ansari, Ateeq Ahmad and Nahid Hasan. Back then, actual IT companies stayed out of UP whereas now, UP is emerging as an IT hub,” Anurag Thakur said.

“Today, we have in line with EC directives launched a campaign with five-member teams holding placards on different themes. This would be done throughout the state,” Anurag Thakur said.

The campaign raths, launched by Adityanath, left for their destinations while playing up the party’s theme song “UP phir maange bhajapa sarkar (UP again seeks a BJP government).”

The raths have a couple of people on board are are carrying party’s campaign material to be distributed to the people.

Along with the theme song, the raths would also play up other promotional songs.

The LED screens would also play video clips of Prime Minister Narendra Modi washing the feet of sanitation workers in Kumbh, greeting masons who built the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor with a flower shower, Adityanath dining with Dalits in the countryside. This is part of the BJP’s attempt to continue the engagement with OBCs and Dalits, the mainstays of party’s spectacular wins in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the 2017 UP polls.

The song “bhool nahi jaana re (don’t forget)” will also be played up to remind the viewer about not getting complacent.

