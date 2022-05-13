UP: Prashant Trivedi made ACS finance

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh budget session beginning May 23, the state government on Friday appointed senior IAS officer Prashant Trivedi as additional chief secretary (ACS), finance.

The post had been lying vacant ever since senior IAS officer Radha S Chauhan was sent on central deputation earlier this month. Besides, principal secretary, housing and urban planning, Nitin Ramesh Gokarn has been given additional charge of state tax department.

Three IAS and one IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre have been posted in various central government departments. In a press statement issued by the department of personnel and training, Mukesh Kumar Meshram has been made the joint secretary in the ministry of culture.

Aneeta C Meshram has been made joint secretary in the department of fertiliser while Dheeraj Shahu has been appointed the joint secretary, Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority (WDRA) in the department of food and public distribution. Vijay Bhatia, a 1995 batch IPS officer has been made the joint secretary (personnel) in the ministry of external affairs.