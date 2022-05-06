UP: Prayagraj to get new district jail by June end

A new district jail will come up in Sangam city by June end with a capacity to lodge 2,600 prisoners, said senior superintendent, Naini central jail, PN Pandey.

“Hi-tech facilities, latest equipment, wide-range CCTV network covering barracks, videoconferencing hall, automated kitchen and an advanced hospital of 140 beds will be the highlights of the new jail the construction of which will cost ₹176 crore,” he added.

The new facility, which is being constructed adjacent to the Naini central jail, will also help officials ease overcrowding at the Naini jail. While the Naini jail has a capacity to lodge 2,060 inmates, over 4500 prisoners are lodged in its barracks as of now.

“Once the new facility starts functioning, all undertrials would be shifted here from the Naini central jail,” Pandey said. After Varanasi, Agra, Fatehgarh and Bareilly, Prayagraj will also be soon added to the list of the districts which have facilities of both central and district jails.