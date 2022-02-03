UP private schools demand govt allow fee increase, reopening fully from Feb 7

Unaided Private Schools Association (UPSA), Uttar Pradesh, fears having to shut down their institutions if the state government does not allow them to increase fees. They also requested the state government to allow reopening of schools from the primary section to Class 12.

Members of the UPSA called a press conference on Wednesday to voice their helplessness and angst at the situation. Among those addressing mediapersons were Anil Agarwal, president, UPSA; Mala Mehra, secretary, UPSA; Gita Gandhi Kingdon, senior vice-president, UPSA; Jawaid Alam Khan, senior vice-president, UPSA and Aashrita Dass, vice-president, UPSA.

Agarwal, who is managing director of the St Joseph Group of Institutions, said “A large number of private schools in Uttar Pradesh have no option but to shut down their schools if the state government does not allow them to increase fees and reopen completely from February 7.”

He said that the government cannot stop them from increasing fees, especially at a time when inflation has gone up. “There was no salary revision of our teachers and staff because schools were not allowed to increase fees. This is affecting their performance. In these trying times, a few member schools will be forced to shut down if the government does not let them increase fees for the third successive year,” he said.

Agarwal said, “The UPSA members are of the view that government order that stops them from increasing fees will not be accepted or tolerated. Excessive interference by the government in private school functioning will bring down the quality of education and private schools will become just like any government schools that lack quality teaching.”

He said, “There is a big question mark on the livelihood of lakhs of teachers and Class IV employees working in private schools. There is a lot of resentment among teachers and the support staff.”

Gita Gandhi Kingdon, also president of City Montessori School (CMS), said, “There has been no increase in fees for three years. And it is difficult to deny increment to teachers and staff who have been working in the pandemic.”

Agarwal said, “Schools should be reopened with immediate effect as online classes just cannot be a substitute for classroom teaching. The government can call students for any programme, whenever required, as per its own wish, ignoring Coronavirus protocols but will not allow reopening of schools! “Private schools will increase fees according to the UP Fee Regulation Act.”

Agarwal said now the government is asking for information regarding the land given on lease, to the various schools and institutions through the basic education officer. “In this regard, we have to say that the demand for land at a concessional rate was not made by the schools. In order to develop the new locality, land was given by the government to various malls, schools, hospitals, community halls and shopping malls at low rates, he said.

Mala Mehra, also principal of Hoerner College, said, “Due to Covid-19, schools have suffered a lot of financial losses. The number of children seeking admission in schools has also reduced because tiny tots have not taken admission. There is pressure from the teachers and other employees of private schools for salary increments, and schools have to fulfil the responsibility to increase the salary of the people working for them for many years. Taking this point into consideration, there is an urgent need to withdraw this decision with immediate effect.”

Jawaid Alam Khan, also principal of Lucknow Public Collegiate, said, “During online classes, it has been observed that many times, students do not attend classes, nor do they get up on time. Their entire routine is disturbed. Very often, the voice of the teacher does not reach the students due to interruptions in the network. Even after making full efforts, the teacher is not able to satisfy queries of students completely.”

Mehra said that efforts are being made by schools so that voting percentage increases in the upcoming Assembly Elections. “But we will do all this only when schools will be allowed to reopen from February 7.

Aashrita Dass, also principal of La Martiniere Girls’ College, said that the government should leave it to principals or Board members of schools to make decisions regarding opening of schools rather than passing orders which some schools find difficult to follow as every school has its own set of advantages and disadvantages. The government has laid down certain criteria/safety measures that schools are supposed to follow during the pandemic and those will be followed by all.

Porn in the e-classroom

Many schools have reported the use of abusive language, pornographic pictures and videos during online classes. “We had put forward this problem last year too. Again, these things are happening but due to social fear, people refuse to make those things public,” said Agarwal.

