UP propelled towards becoming religious tourism hub
Lucknow: To bring religious tourism destinations of Uttar Pradesh on the national and international map, the state budget has focused on augmenting tourism-related facilities in pilgrimage centres across the state, including Ayodhya and Varanasi. A provision of ₹250 crore has been made for the chief minister’s ‘Tourist Places Scheme’ in which one prominent tourist destination in each assembly constituency will be developed. For the biggest religious event of the country, Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, the budget has proposed ₹100 crore. For temple towns of Ayodhya and Varanasi, the budget has proposed ₹100 crore each for development and beautification of tourism-related facilities. For renovation of the historic Surya Kund in Ayodhya and other development work, the budget has also proposed an additional ₹140 crore. For the proposed road widening project in Ayodhya that will lead up to the Ram Janmabhoomi, ₹300 crore have been proposed. Keeping in view the increase in footfall after the Ram Temple comes up, the government has proposed ₹209.70 crore for public facilities and multi-level parking in Ayodhya. In Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency, Varanasi, an allocation of ₹77 crore has been proposed for expansion of the approach road from the bank of river Ganga to the Kashi Vishwanath Dham. The government has also proposed ₹50 lakh for developing an online integrated temple information system. In addition to this, a provision of ₹3.50 crore has been proposed in the budget for Uttar Pradesh Vindhya Dham Teerth Vikas Parishad and ₹3.50 core for Uttar Pradesh Chitrakoot Dham pilgrimage development.
5 of family killed after speedy SUV hit them while waiting for bus in Gwalior
Five persons of a family were killed on Thursday after a speedy SUV hit them in Gwalior, said police. The deceased were identified as Nirpal Singh, 54, his wife their daughter-in-law Ramabeti, 52, Rajabeti, 28, granddaughters Poonam, 7 and Reshma, 6, all residents of Basai village of Morena district. They demanded compensation for the family. District collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh convinced them that appropriate compensation will be given to them.
UP Budget 2022-23: Infra-centric proposals, steps for women security win hearts in Prayagraj
With the state government allocating ₹100 crore for the preparations of the Mahakumbh-2025 to be held on the vast banks of Sangam, the residents and economists of Prayagraj have applauded the UP Budget 2022-23 maintaining that the budget promises some relief and a lot of new development projects for a better tomorrow. Among all the sections, the seer community seemed extremely happy.
ED raids properties linked to minister Anil Parab
Mumbai The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided several properties in Mumbai, Pune and coastal Ratnagiri linked to Maharashtra transport and parliamentary affairs minister Anil Parab as part of a probe on alleged money-laundering and Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) violations in connection with a resort in coastal Ratnagiri that Parab purportedly owned.
No incentives in UP budget: Agra’s footwear, tourism sectors dejected
Agra The common man looking forward to rapid transport got some positive news as finance minister Suresh Khanna announced an allocation of ₹597 crore for Agra metro rail project, but the tourism and footwear sectors, expecting some incentives for revival post the pandemic, were not happy. Compared to Ayodhya and Varanasi, there was not much for Mathura too in the budget, apart from benefits of a state wide scheme.
Ludhiana | Amargarh, Chachrari seal berth in semi-finals of Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival
While Nankana Sahib Public School– Rampur, Amargarh and Chachrari Hockey Centre sealed their berth in the semi-finals of the sub-junior category, Kila Raipur and Sahnewal Club entered the semi-finals of the senior category on Day 7 of the Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival organised by Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust at Jarkhar village on Wednesday. Amargarh Hockey team outplayed Jatana Hockey Club 5-4 to qualify for the semi-finals.
