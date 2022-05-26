UP propelled towards becoming religious tourism hub

Lucknow: To bring religious tourism destinations of Uttar Pradesh on the national and international map, the state budget has focused on augmenting tourism-related facilities in pilgrimage centres across the state, including Ayodhya and Varanasi. A provision of ₹250 crore has been made for the chief minister’s ‘Tourist Places Scheme’ in which one prominent tourist destination in each assembly constituency will be developed. For the biggest religious event of the country, Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, the budget has proposed ₹100 crore. For temple towns of Ayodhya and Varanasi, the budget has proposed ₹100 crore each for development and beautification of tourism-related facilities. For renovation of the historic Surya Kund in Ayodhya and other development work, the budget has also proposed an additional ₹140 crore. For the proposed road widening project in Ayodhya that will lead up to the Ram Janmabhoomi, ₹300 crore have been proposed. Keeping in view the increase in footfall after the Ram Temple comes up, the government has proposed ₹209.70 crore for public facilities and multi-level parking in Ayodhya. In Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency, Varanasi, an allocation of ₹77 crore has been proposed for expansion of the approach road from the bank of river Ganga to the Kashi Vishwanath Dham. The government has also proposed ₹50 lakh for developing an online integrated temple information system. In addition to this, a provision of ₹3.50 crore has been proposed in the budget for Uttar Pradesh Vindhya Dham Teerth Vikas Parishad and ₹3.50 core for Uttar Pradesh Chitrakoot Dham pilgrimage development.

