UP pushes for cleaner rivers through drain-tapping

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government has initiated a major purification of Yamuna river, Jal Nigam officials said. According to them, 20 drains have been tapped in Mathura, at a cost of ₹460.45 crore. They said a new sewage treatment plant (STP) of 30 MLD (million litres daily) has been set up.

“Along with rejuvenating the rivers, the problem of sewerage falling in them is being solved with a state-of-the-art method,” an official said.

Not just Mathura, but across the state, in places like Moradabad, Kasganj and Mirzapur too, various efforts have been initiated in this regard, officials said.

“The state government is constructing sewage treatment plants with state-of-the-art methods. Solar energy is being used with minimum consumption of electricity. At the same time, the use of new methods of sewer treatment has proved effective,” said Anurag Srivastava, principal secretary, Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply department.

He said the Ramganga sewerage scheme in Moradabad has brought a big change under the Namami Gange project. “There (Moradabad) 13 drains have been stopped from falling into the river at a cost of ₹330.05 crore and an STP of 58 MLD has been set up. Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant (FSTP) of 10 KLD (kilolitres per day) has been made at Chunar Nagar of Mirzapur at a cost of ₹2.70 crore. In Firozabad, two big drains have been tapped at a cost of Rs.51.06 crore. In Kasganj, at a cost of ₹76.73 crore, construction of 58 MLD STPs has been completed along with tapping of 2 drains,” Srivastava said.

He also mentioned that the sewage from these treatment plants is discharged into the rivers after being purified. Due to this, the amount of pollution in the rivers has been reduced. The work of cleaning silt in the rivers with machines and boats is also being done at a fast pace.