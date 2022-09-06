U.P.: Radha Rangarajan takes charge as CSIR-CDRI director

Dr Radha Rangarajan took charge as the new director of CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI), Lucknow, on Monday (September 5). She is the second woman to occupy the post since the institute came into existence. Dr Madhu Dixit was the first woman director of the institute between 2015 and 2017.

An eminent scientist, Rangarajan has been involved in translational research and product development in public health arena for the last two decades. Between 2003 and 2009, she worked in the drug discovery division of Reddy’s Laboratories in Hyderabad.

She served in multiple roles in therapeutic areas such as anti-infectives, diabetes and cardiovascular disease. She was selected for “Champions of Change” initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi recognising India’s emerging entrepreneurs in 2017.

Rangarajan obtained her Bachelor of Science in Biology from Stanford University, Master of Science from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, and Ph.D. from Rockefeller University. She was a postdoctoral fellow at the Harvard School of Public Health.

While handing over the charge, Dr Srinivasa Reddy, director CSIR-IICT and director (additional charge) CSIR-CDRI and CSIR-IIIM Jammu said, “Dr Radha Rangarajan has the expertise in both pharma industry and academia. So, she will be an asset for the institute like CSIR-CDRI which is working for affordable healthcare for all.”