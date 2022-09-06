U.P.: Radha Rangarajan takes charge as CSIR-CDRI director
An eminent scientist, Rangarajan has been involved in translational research and product development in public health arena for the last two decades
Dr Radha Rangarajan took charge as the new director of CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI), Lucknow, on Monday (September 5). She is the second woman to occupy the post since the institute came into existence. Dr Madhu Dixit was the first woman director of the institute between 2015 and 2017.
An eminent scientist, Rangarajan has been involved in translational research and product development in public health arena for the last two decades. Between 2003 and 2009, she worked in the drug discovery division of Reddy’s Laboratories in Hyderabad.
She served in multiple roles in therapeutic areas such as anti-infectives, diabetes and cardiovascular disease. She was selected for “Champions of Change” initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi recognising India’s emerging entrepreneurs in 2017.
Rangarajan obtained her Bachelor of Science in Biology from Stanford University, Master of Science from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, and Ph.D. from Rockefeller University. She was a postdoctoral fellow at the Harvard School of Public Health.
While handing over the charge, Dr Srinivasa Reddy, director CSIR-IICT and director (additional charge) CSIR-CDRI and CSIR-IIIM Jammu said, “Dr Radha Rangarajan has the expertise in both pharma industry and academia. So, she will be an asset for the institute like CSIR-CDRI which is working for affordable healthcare for all.”
Bengaluru: Girl electrocuted after she tried to cross waterlogged road, dies
In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old girl died due to electrocution in Bengaluru's Whitefield Road on Monday. According to police, Akhila was working as an office administrator and she was on her way home when she died. Close to her home, the road was flooded with knee-deep water. Nearby residents and Akhila's parents alleged that she died due to the negligence of BBMP and other civic authorities. However, they are yet to file a complaint.
Pak violates ceasefire along International Border in Jammu
The Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire Tuesday morning as it targeted Border Security Force troops in unprovoked firing along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. The BSF gave a “befitting reply” to the firing in the Arnia sector of Jammu district, he said. The BSF Jammu public relations officer also said there was no casualty on the Indian side.
Delhi man who killed mom before suicide was depressed: 77-page suicide note
The 27-year-old Rohini resident who killed himself three days after killing his mother cited 'depression' and 'unemployment' in his 77-page suicide note, the police said. The man was thinking about taking his life for about two years, police claimed based on the suicide note. He admitted killing his mother and mentioned depression in the suicide note. He wrote that unemployment was another reason for which he took the decision, police said.
Neglected, Punjab Mahila Congress chief resigns
Upset over being neglected by the party leadership, Punjab Mahila Congress president Balvir Rani Sodhi has resigned from her post. Sodhi has sent her resignation to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, citing family circumstances as the reason for quitting. The Punjab Mahila Congress chief was reportedly upset over being “neglected” by the state leadership. Party leaders are learnt to have reached out to Sodhi to placate and convince her to withdraw her resignation.
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai blames Congress for current Bengaluru mess
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday blamed the “mal-administration” by the previous Congress government for the current mess in Bengaluru. He pinned the blame on Congress for giving permission of construction of (commercial) structures. This comment comes in the backdrop of the civic apathy in India's IT capital that has left large portions of the city under water.
