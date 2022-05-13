UP: Rare Arctic bird spotted in Prayagraj

A rare Arctic migratory bird - the red-necked phalarope - was spotted and photographed in Prayagraj - a city witnessing record-breaking heatwaves this summer. The small, dainty shorebird usually breeds in the Arctic tundra and, during autumn, migrates inland or over the ocean, stopping at lakes while on its way. They take a round trip covering thousands of miles from Arctic regions and return for breeding. The red-necked phalarope’s conservation status is "Least Concern", i.e., facing the lowest risk.

The bird was spotted and photographed in the Jhunsi area by city-based laparoscopy surgeon, wildlife photographer and birder Dr Arpit Bansal. Dr Bansal, who claimed the rare bird was spotted in the state the first time, also reported his sighting and photographing of the bird to 'eBirds.org' - the world’s largest online database of birds launched in 2002 by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology of Cornell University in the US and the National Audubon Society to document the presence and absence of bird species the world over.

“It is a rare sighting. I was on my usual birding trip when I spotted the rare Arctic migratory bird - red-necked phalarope - near Chattnag ghat of Jhunsi on April 29 morning, when the city was witnessing a record rise in temperature. I couldn't believe my eyes when I saw a male phalarope standing between a flock of stilts, which are small waders or shorebirds," said Dr Bansal.

“The bird could be easily identified as male as it was in red-coloured breeding plumage. It’s during the breeding season that the plumage around the neck turns red. Otherwise, it is completely white and grey," claimed Dr Bansal, who is also credited with spotting the rare mottled wood owl in the Jhunsi area of Prayagraj, for the first timem, a few months back.

“In India, there are some recorded sightings of it from Pune and Mumbai in Maharashtra and a few places in Gujarat and Rajasthan, as this bird normally prefers coastal areas. It was very unusual for this bird to be spotted in the extreme weather conditions of Prayagraj," he said.

Though much is not known about the migratory routes of the red-necked phalarope, it is believed to return in March or early April; not many records of their return journey exist. However, there are some records available currently in India of their arrival between September and November.

“The bird is also known as 'passage migrant' as it stays at one place for a maximum of two-three days. So, it was lucky to take some stunning images of this bird in Jhunsi area," he said.

