UP: Rare Arctic bird spotted in Prayagraj
A rare Arctic migratory bird - the red-necked phalarope - was spotted and photographed in Prayagraj - a city witnessing record-breaking heatwaves this summer. The small, dainty shorebird usually breeds in the Arctic tundra and, during autumn, migrates inland or over the ocean, stopping at lakes while on its way. They take a round trip covering thousands of miles from Arctic regions and return for breeding. The red-necked phalarope’s conservation status is "Least Concern", i.e., facing the lowest risk.
The bird was spotted and photographed in the Jhunsi area by city-based laparoscopy surgeon, wildlife photographer and birder Dr Arpit Bansal. Dr Bansal, who claimed the rare bird was spotted in the state the first time, also reported his sighting and photographing of the bird to 'eBirds.org' - the world’s largest online database of birds launched in 2002 by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology of Cornell University in the US and the National Audubon Society to document the presence and absence of bird species the world over.
“It is a rare sighting. I was on my usual birding trip when I spotted the rare Arctic migratory bird - red-necked phalarope - near Chattnag ghat of Jhunsi on April 29 morning, when the city was witnessing a record rise in temperature. I couldn't believe my eyes when I saw a male phalarope standing between a flock of stilts, which are small waders or shorebirds," said Dr Bansal.
“The bird could be easily identified as male as it was in red-coloured breeding plumage. It’s during the breeding season that the plumage around the neck turns red. Otherwise, it is completely white and grey," claimed Dr Bansal, who is also credited with spotting the rare mottled wood owl in the Jhunsi area of Prayagraj, for the first timem, a few months back.
“In India, there are some recorded sightings of it from Pune and Mumbai in Maharashtra and a few places in Gujarat and Rajasthan, as this bird normally prefers coastal areas. It was very unusual for this bird to be spotted in the extreme weather conditions of Prayagraj," he said.
Though much is not known about the migratory routes of the red-necked phalarope, it is believed to return in March or early April; not many records of their return journey exist. However, there are some records available currently in India of their arrival between September and November.
“The bird is also known as 'passage migrant' as it stays at one place for a maximum of two-three days. So, it was lucky to take some stunning images of this bird in Jhunsi area," he said.
Maharashtra reports 31.59% rise in weekly Covid cases
A slight rise in the number of new Covid-19 cases has been reported in multiple districts in Maharashtra. In the week between April 27 and May 3, five districts in the state reported 1,016 new cases, while between May 4 and May 10, these districts reported 1,337 new cases, which is a 31.59% rise in the number of cases.
Closure of Barave dry waste transfer station in Kalyan overburdening Umbarde
The closure of Barave dry waste transfer station in Kalyan for the last one month has led to overburdening on the Umbarde waste processing project. This has resulted in dry waste piling up on the streets and remaining uncollected in some parts of Kalyan and Dombivli. The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation has claimed that the station will be functional in another eight days. In April, the Barave station caught fire twice, leading to its closure.
Symbiosis Society assures HC to allow unvaccinated employees to resume work
Pune-based Symbiosis Society on Friday assured the Bombay high court that it would allow its unvaccinated employees, who had been sent on unpaid leave till they were fully vaccinated, to resume work. The assurance came in response to a petition filed by an employee who had challenged the January 20 notice by the institute, stating that it could not make vaccination mandatory, especially when he was unable to take the doses because of health issues.
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to set up 20 charging stations for electric vehicles in city
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has embarked on setting up 20 electric charging stations in the city, work on 18 of these stations is set to begin soon. A special review meeting led by municipal commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, was held this week to take stock of the situation. At present, 20 locations have been finalised to set up the charging stations, work on 18 of these will begin soon.
Old water tank in Dombivli MIDC lying unused for years
Amidst water shortage during the summer in the Dombivli MIDC region, residents have requested the MIDC to utilise its old water storage tank that has been lying unused for several years. The water tank with a capacity of 20 lakh litres was built in 1980. The water tank is located in a 4,850sqm area. “This is also another reason for water shortage which the authority is completely neglecting,” added Raju Nalawade, social activist, Dombivli MIDC.
