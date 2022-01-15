UP registers slight fall in new Covid cases

Uttar Pradesh recorded a slight fall in new Covid cases on Saturday when 15,795 people tested positive for Sars-CoV-2 virus as against 16,016 a day before (on Friday). “The number of active Covid cases in the state reached 95,148,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In all, 2,58,904 Covid samples were tested in the past 24 hours and the test positivity rate in this period was 6.10%. Lucknow reported a maximum 2,769 new Covid cases.

Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 1,873 new Covid cases, Ghaziabad 1,371 and Meerut logged 1,135 cases. Four deaths, including one each in Lucknow, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar and Mainpuri districts, were also reported in the state in the last 24 hours.