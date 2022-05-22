UP reports 123 new Covid cases, 152 recoveries
Uttar Pradesh reported 123 new Covid-19 cases while 152 patients recovered in the past 24 hours. One death was reported from Chandauli, according to the data from the state health department on Saturday.
Among the new cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 38, Ghaziabad 10, Lucknow 9, Banda 8 and Jhansi 7, according to the data. The state has reported a total of 20,78,519 cases and 23,518 deaths till now. In all, 15 districts have zero active cases at present.
“In all 1,07,021 samples were tested in the past 24 hours while a total 11,34,46,596 samples have been tested till now,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement.
The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state is now 874, a majority of whom are in home isolation. “In the past 24 hours, 152 patients have recovered and till now 20,54,127 patients have recovered. The recovery rate in the state is 98.82%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.
-
NCDC issues steps to check monkeypox spread; NIV to study samples
The National Centre for Disease Control, under the ministry of health and family, has issued instructions to states and Union territories to keep a watch on people who develop symptoms associated with monkeypox and have a travel history of visiting affected countries. The samples would be sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune for diagnosis. Laboratory samples of suspected cases consisting of fluid from vesicles, blood, sputum etc have to be sent to NIV.
-
Magisterial probe ordered in custodial death of accused in Aligarh
A magisterial inquiry was ordered and six policemen booked in a case of attempted murder in Aligarh, were suspended after the youth under treatment died on Friday. Investigations have begun with the section amended to one of custodial death in the case. The arrested accused was under treatment at JN Hospital in Aligarh.
-
Pune district reports 46 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Pune district reported 46 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 306 are active cases. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported five new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,703 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported.
-
Sharad Pawar reaches out to Brahmin community ahead of local body polls
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday held an open dialogue in Pune with representatives of various Brahmin organisations from the state and assured them his party leaders will not make remarks against any caste or religion. The meeting assumed significance as it took place ahead of the local body polls in Pune where the Brahmin community has a sizeable population and NCP is looking to wrest power at the municipal corporation level.
-
Mishap on Lucknow-Bahraich highway: 3 Nepalese killed, 11 hurt in mini bus-tanker collision
Three Nepal nationals, including a woman, were killed on the spot while 11 other sustained injuries in a road accident on the Lucknow-Bahraich national highway near Golwaghat under Dehat Kotwali limits, here, on Saturday morning. Three Nepalese were killed on the spot. On being informed, SHO, Dehat Kotwali, Satendra Bahadur Singh, along with a police team rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation with the help of locals.
