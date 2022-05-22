UP reports 123 new Covid cases, 152 recoveries

Uttar Pradesh reported 123 new Covid-19 cases while 152 patients recovered in the past 24 hours. One death was reported from Chandauli, according to the data from the state health department on Saturday.

Among the new cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 38, Ghaziabad 10, Lucknow 9, Banda 8 and Jhansi 7, according to the data. The state has reported a total of 20,78,519 cases and 23,518 deaths till now. In all, 15 districts have zero active cases at present.

“In all 1,07,021 samples were tested in the past 24 hours while a total 11,34,46,596 samples have been tested till now,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state is now 874, a majority of whom are in home isolation. “In the past 24 hours, 152 patients have recovered and till now 20,54,127 patients have recovered. The recovery rate in the state is 98.82%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.