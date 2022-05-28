UP reports 127 new Covid cases, 131 recoveries
Uttar Pradesh reported 127 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, while 131 patients recovered in the past 24 hours.
In Lucknow, 16 new cases were reported which included seven females. Also, 16 patients recovered in the state capital, according to the health department data. New cases were reported from Aliganj (4), Aishbagh (2), Sarojininagar (2), Chinhat (1), among other areas.
“The state tested 1,08,995 samples in the past 24 hours and a total of 11,40,53,968 samples till now,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health in a press statement.
“Till now, 20,54,935 patients have recovered in the state and the recovery rate is over 98%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors. There are 818 active Covid-19 cases in the state and a majority of them are in home isolation.
Pained by Chautala’s sentence, JJP suspends all political programmes
The Jannayak Janata Party on Friday suspended all political programmes till further notice after the “painful verdict” of a special CBI court in Delhi that has sent former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala to jail in a disproportionate assets case. The JJP, a coalition partner of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Haryana, is a breakaway faction of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).
INLD’s bid to revive political fortunes suffers setback
The sentencing of former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala in a disproportionate assets case on Friday further compounded the sagging fortunes of his political outfit, the Indian National Lok Dal. It was clear that Chautala's graph was spiralling. While his son Abhay Chautala took control of the INLD, his grandsons Dushyant and Digvijay broke away to form their own political outfit, the Jannayak Janta Party in 2018.
60th National Cost Convention: ‘ICAI to train rural students in accounting’
Two-day 60th National Cost Convention, 2022 of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India began on Friday at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Lucknow, with approximately 1100 delegates from across India in attendance. Durga Shankar Mishra, chief secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh, and Sanjay Singh, vice-chancellor, BBAU, jointly inaugurated the convention. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath also asked the cost management accountants to take advantage of the available opportunities in the state.
Property dealer commits suicide, FIR against wife, in-laws
Thiruvananthapuram Senior politician P C George, who was on Friday released from jail after the Kerala High Court granted George bail in two hate speech cases, said his arrest was part of a game plan of state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. George, who was welcomed by BJP workers in front of the Poojapura Central Jail, said he will sincerely work for the BJP in the upcoming Thrikkakara bypoll.
17-yr-old addict murders friend, tries to burn body in ‘tandoor’ in Nabha
Patiala A 17-year-old drug addict allegedly killed Daljit's friend and tried to burn Kanda Ram's body in a 'tandoor' (clay oven) in Nabha town of Patiala district, police said on Friday, adding that the accused has been arrested. The chopped body parts of Kanda Ram of Kartarpur area in Nabha town have been recovered. DSP Rajesh Chibber said the accused has confessed to the crime. The DSP said the accused and victim were friends.
