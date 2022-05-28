UP reports 127 new Covid cases, 131 recoveries

Uttar Pradesh reported 127 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, while 131 patients recovered in the past 24 hours.

In Lucknow, 16 new cases were reported which included seven females. Also, 16 patients recovered in the state capital, according to the health department data. New cases were reported from Aliganj (4), Aishbagh (2), Sarojininagar (2), Chinhat (1), among other areas.

“The state tested 1,08,995 samples in the past 24 hours and a total of 11,40,53,968 samples till now,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health in a press statement.

“Till now, 20,54,935 patients have recovered in the state and the recovery rate is over 98%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors. There are 818 active Covid-19 cases in the state and a majority of them are in home isolation.