UP reports 129 new Covid cases, 2 deaths

Uttar Pradesh reported 129 new Covid-19 cases, including 14 in Lucknow, according to data from the state health department. One death each was reported from Banda and Bulandshahr.

There are 898 active cases in the state and a majority of them are in home isolation. Among the new cases Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 39 cases, Ghaziabad 29, Lucknow 14, Agra 5, Prayagraj 4, according to the data from the state health department.

Lucknow has four active cases admitted to hospital, with two at King George’s Medical University, one at Midland hospital and another at Base hospital, said a senior health official. These patients had gone for treatment of some ailment and tested positive after which they were admitted to the Covid facilities.

“In Uttar Pradesh, 1,12,315 samples were tested in the past 24 hours and till now 11,32,25,076 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement.

Till now, the state has reported 20,78,252 cases and 23,516 deaths.

“In the past 24 hours, 177 patients recovered and till now a total 20,53,838 patients have recovered and the recovery rate in the state is 98.82%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

