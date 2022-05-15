Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP reports 154 new Covid-19 cases; zero active cases in 15 districts
lucknow news

UP reports 154 new Covid-19 cases; zero active cases in 15 districts

In the last 24 hours, 1,07,230 samples were tested in Uttar Pradesh. The number of active cases in the state is now 1,145, and majority among them are in home isolation.
182 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours in UP. (File photo)
Published on May 15, 2022 11:48 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh reported 154 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday while 182 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, stated the data from the state health department.

“In the last 24 hours, 1,07,230 samples were tested. Till now, the state has tested a total 11,28,51,384 samples,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement.

Among new cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 72, Ghaziabad 23, Lucknow 14, Agra 5, and Prayagraj 4. The number of active cases in the state is now 1,145, and majority among them are in home isolation.

Till now, Uttar Pradesh has reported 20,77,717 cases and 23,513 deaths among the Covid positive patients, according to the data.

“Till now, 20,53,059 patients have recovered in the state and the recovery rate is 98.81%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

Of the total active cases, 419 are in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 227 in Ghaziabad, 104 in Lucknow, 38 in Varanasi and 18 in Prayagraj. In 15 districts, there are zero active cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP