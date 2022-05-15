UP reports 154 new Covid-19 cases; zero active cases in 15 districts

Uttar Pradesh reported 154 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday while 182 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, stated the data from the state health department.

“In the last 24 hours, 1,07,230 samples were tested. Till now, the state has tested a total 11,28,51,384 samples,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement.

Among new cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 72, Ghaziabad 23, Lucknow 14, Agra 5, and Prayagraj 4. The number of active cases in the state is now 1,145, and majority among them are in home isolation.

Till now, Uttar Pradesh has reported 20,77,717 cases and 23,513 deaths among the Covid positive patients, according to the data.

“Till now, 20,53,059 patients have recovered in the state and the recovery rate is 98.81%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

Of the total active cases, 419 are in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 227 in Ghaziabad, 104 in Lucknow, 38 in Varanasi and 18 in Prayagraj. In 15 districts, there are zero active cases.