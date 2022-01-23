UP reports 16,740 new Covid cases, 16 deaths

Uttar Pradesh reported 16,740 new Covid-19 cases while 15,797 patients recovered on Saturday. On the day, 16 deaths were also reported.

“The reason for the deaths may be different but they were Covid-19 positive people, hence, are considered Covid-19 deaths,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, during a press conference.

The total number of recovered patients in the state crossed the 18-lakh mark and reached 18,13,785.

There are 96,642 active Covid-19 cases under treatment in the state and 94,002 are in home isolation while several others who tested positive are in the process of allotment, said Prasad. “At present, between 98 to 99% of Covid-19 patients are in home isolation,” he said.

“The test positivity rate was 6.99%. It has come down from over 7% being reported a few days earlier,” said Prasad.

UP tested 2,37,109 samples in the past 24-hours and has tested 9,76,98,882 samples till now.

Rampur and Jaunpur reported two Covid-19 deaths, while Lucknow, Gaziabad, Meerut, Kanpur, Shamli, Shahjahanpur, Varanasi, Lalitpur, Ambedkarnagar, Oraiyya, Mau reported a death each.

According to the data from the state health department, two districts reported over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases: Lucknow 2,660 and Gautam Buddh Nagar 1,011. Ghaziabad reported 912 new cases, Meerut 771 and Muzaffarnagar 874.

In Lucknow, over 1,400 cases were male and over 1,000 females, said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, district health education officer, Lucknow.

“The total Covid-19 caseload in Lucknow has reached 2,73,973, and the number of active cases is 17,536. The recovery rate in Lucknow is 92.62%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

According to the data Chinhat reported 377 new Covid-19 cases, Aliganj 341, Alambagh 328, Indira Nagar 202, Sarojininagar 218, NK Road 111 and Tudiyaganj 110. In all, 107 new cases in Lucknow had a travel history, while 882 others were contacts of previous positive cases, and 511 tested positive for Covid-19 after having mild symptoms.

Over 15 cr first dose recipients in Lucknow

The number of first dose to beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh crossed the 15-crore mark on Saturday. Till now a total 15,12,59,170 doses have been administered in the state. The number of total doses administered till now is 24,72,80,454.