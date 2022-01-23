UP reports 19 deaths, 13830 new Covid cases

Uttar Pradesh recorded slight fall in new Covid cases with 13830 people testing positive on Sunday. On Saturday, 16740 had tested positive. The state also reported 19 Covid deaths on Saturday.

According to health department data these deaths took place in Chandauli (3), Meerut and Mathura (2 each) and one death each in Kanpur, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Rampur, Raebareli, Jalaun, Deoria, Siddharthnagar, Baghpat and Ballia.

Number of active Covid cases was reported to be 93757 after recovery of 16521 patients.

“A total 2, 32, 051 Covid samples were tested in UP in the past 24-hours. Till now 9, 79, 29, 039 samples have been tested,” Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health said in a press statement.

Prasad also appealed to all to take Covid vaccine. UP has administered 24, 88, 95, 133 doses of the vaccine till now.

More recoveries, lesser new cases in Lucknow

State capital reported 2326 new covid cases as 2542 patients recovered during the past 24 hours.

New cases were reported from Chinhut (377 new cases), Aliganj (388), Alambagh (307), Indiranagar (277), Sarojininagar (169), NK Road (235), Tudiyaganj (77), the health department data revealed.

“Over 1200 men and over 1000 women tested positive in the district,” said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, district health education officer.

“Lucknow’s daily highest new Covid cases so far was 3643 on January 19 and since the daily case count has come down considerably with 2326 reported on Sunday. However, we all need to continue following Covid protocol,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.

On Sunday 79 patients who were due for surgeries also tested positive. Lucknow has till now reported 276342 Covid cases, of this 256323 have recovered. At present there are 17362 active Covid cases, maximum among the state. Lucknow is the only district to have over 10K active Covid cases. Gautam Buddha Nagar has 6898 active cases and 5039 cases are there in Ghaziabad.