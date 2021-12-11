Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP reports 19 fresh Covid cases, one death

There are 144 active Covid cases in UP and 22914 deaths have been reported so far since the pandemic started
Among the 75 districts of UP, 38 have active Covid cases under treatment, including a maximum of 29 in Lucknow and 19 in Gautam Budha Nagar. (File photo)
Published on Dec 11, 2021 11:04 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh reported 19 fresh Covid cases, on Saturday, including five in Lucknow and four in Gautam Budha Nagar.

According to the data shared by the state health department, Ghaziabad reported three new cases, Mathura two and one each case was reported in Saharanpur, Kanpur, Gonda, Bulandshahr and Kaushambi. One death was reported during the day from Gautam Budha Nagar.

“The Covid infection has not been eliminated, hence all should follow all the protocols,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement.

Among the 75 districts, 38 districts have active Covid cases under treatment, including a maximum of 29 in Lucknow and 19 in Gautam Budha Nagar. There are 144 active cases in the state, and 22914 deaths have been reported so far since the pandemic started. Against 19 fresh cases reported during the day, 15 patients made a full recovery. The state has reported a total of 1710538 cases till now and has conducted 89354015 Covid tests.

