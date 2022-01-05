Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP reports 23 fresh Omicron cases; 8 of these in Lucknow
lucknow news

UP reports 23 fresh Omicron cases; 8 of these in Lucknow

Children in 15 to18 age group, for whom Covid vaccination has begun in the state, will be entitled to a break from school on the day when they are scheduled to take a dose and a special leave the next day
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath takes stock of preparations and arrangements at Lucknow’s Ram Manohar Lohia Covid Hospital in view of increasing cases of Covid-19 Omicron variant. (File Photo)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 01:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW As many as 23 fresh Omicron cases surfaced in UP, taking the tally of this variant of the Coronavirus to 31 on Tuesday. The patients were asymptomatic and in home isolation. They will remain in isolation for at least 12 days before a repeat test, said health officials.

In the fresh omicron case tally, Lucknow accounted for 8, Meerut 5, Ghaziabad 3, Moradabad 2, Kanpur 2, Agra 2 and Maharajganj 1.

According to the data from the state health department, UP’s active caseload crossed the 1000-mark on Saturday, 2000-mark on Monday and 3,000 on Tuesday.

The urban hubs registered spike in cases with Gautam Buddha Nagar reporting new cases taking the tally of the active cases to 597, Ghaziabad reported 174 fresh cases with 561active cases, Lucknow reported 150 new cases with 309 active cases, Meerut had 102 new cases with 112 active cases, Agra reported 24 fresh cases with 108 active cases, Varanasi reported 32 new cases and had 104 active cases, Prayagraj reported 37 fresh cases and had 73 active cases and Kanpur reported 35 fresh cases and 55 active cases.

RELATED STORIES

Children in 15 to18 age group, for whom Covid-19 vaccination has begun in the state, will be entitled to a break from school on the day when they are scheduled to take a dose and a special leave the next day.

Chief secretary DS Mishra on Tuesday issued directions to all district magistrates in this regard, asking them to enforce government’s orders to make the vaccination drive successful.

“In case children are taking vaccine dose on the school campus itself, in that case they will be given a special holiday the following day,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Arvind Kejriwal
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa
India Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP