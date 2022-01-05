UP reports 23 fresh Omicron cases; 8 of these in Lucknow

LUCKNOW As many as 23 fresh Omicron cases surfaced in UP, taking the tally of this variant of the Coronavirus to 31 on Tuesday. The patients were asymptomatic and in home isolation. They will remain in isolation for at least 12 days before a repeat test, said health officials.

In the fresh omicron case tally, Lucknow accounted for 8, Meerut 5, Ghaziabad 3, Moradabad 2, Kanpur 2, Agra 2 and Maharajganj 1.

According to the data from the state health department, UP’s active caseload crossed the 1000-mark on Saturday, 2000-mark on Monday and 3,000 on Tuesday.

The urban hubs registered spike in cases with Gautam Buddha Nagar reporting new cases taking the tally of the active cases to 597, Ghaziabad reported 174 fresh cases with 561active cases, Lucknow reported 150 new cases with 309 active cases, Meerut had 102 new cases with 112 active cases, Agra reported 24 fresh cases with 108 active cases, Varanasi reported 32 new cases and had 104 active cases, Prayagraj reported 37 fresh cases and had 73 active cases and Kanpur reported 35 fresh cases and 55 active cases.

Children in 15 to18 age group, for whom Covid-19 vaccination has begun in the state, will be entitled to a break from school on the day when they are scheduled to take a dose and a special leave the next day.

Chief secretary DS Mishra on Tuesday issued directions to all district magistrates in this regard, asking them to enforce government’s orders to make the vaccination drive successful.

“In case children are taking vaccine dose on the school campus itself, in that case they will be given a special holiday the following day,” he said.