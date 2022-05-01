UP reports 278 new cases, 200 patients recover

Uttar Pradesh reported 278 new Covid-19 cases while 200 patients recovered. The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state was 1,538 on Saturday.

Among the 1,538 active cases under treatment, Gautam Buddh Nagar has 727, Ghaziabad 334, Lucknow 102.

Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement said, “In the past 24 hours 1,28,027 samples were tested and till now the state has tested 11,12,95,089 samples.”

“While more than 220 new cases have been reported in the state in the past two days, a good number of patients are recovering too. The recovery rate in the state is 98.79%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

Among new Covid-19 cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 133 cases, Ghaziabad 68, Lucknow 18, Agra 7, Meerut 8, Prayagraj 3. UP has reported 20,74,347 cases and 23,507 deaths till now.

Among the 18 new cases reported in Lucknow, 11 were male and 7 female. Indira Nagar reported six new cases, Chinhat 4, Aliganj 3 and Sarojininagar 2. New cases included four people who had mild symptoms and got themselves tested.

