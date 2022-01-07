UP reports 3,121 new Covid-19 cases, one death in Meerut

Uttar Pradesh reported 3,121 new Covid-19 cases including 408 in Lucknow and 600 in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday, taking the number of active cases under treatment to 8,224, close to the number on June 14, 2021, when the state had 8,111 active cases.

“In all, 1,96,502 Covid-19 samples were tested and 3,121 tested positive for Covid-19. Districts have sent 1,19,397 RT-PCR samples to labs for testing in the past 24-hours,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement.

One death was reported from Meerut, taking the total number of fatalities in UP to 22,916. The total Covid-19 caseload in UP reached 17,19,246. On January 1 there were 1,211 active cases in UP.

The state capital reported 408 new Covid-19 cases including a dozen medical staff, taking the active cases to 1,180. Among the new cases, 96 are travellers from other states or countries who tested positive. These travellers gave samples on arrival and were asked to stay in home isolation till their report arrived.

Apart from the travellers, 72 others who had mild symptoms got themselves tested and the report came positive. These Lucknowites went to hospitals due to mild symptoms and got themselves checked by a medical staff, who recommended a Covid-19 test.

Besides, 113 other infected people are contacts of Covid-19 patients and were tested during contact tracing of patients. In all, 26 patients tested positive at the Command Hospital. At present, 11 patients are admitted to hospitals in Lucknow. There are 7 at King George’s Medical University, 4 at PGI and 21 others at Command Hospital.

Two doctors, one pharmacist working at the Lok Bandhu Hospital tested positive for Covid-19, while 10 medical staff, four residents and a faculty member have tested positive at KGMU. Among areas that reported cases included a maximum of 69 in Chinhat and 44 in Kaiserbagh.

“Lucknow has till now reported 2,40,150 Covid-19 cases and there are 1,153 active cases under treatment,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

During the day, Gaziabad reported 382 new cases, Meerut 401, Varanasi 126, Moradabad 111, Agra 131 and Prayagraj 128 cases, according to data from the state health department. The state has tested 9,39,89,785 Covid-19 samples till now and the test positivity rate is 1.82%.