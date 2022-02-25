UP reports 471 new Covid cases

Uttar Pradesh reported 471 new Covid cases from among 1,30,125 Covid samples tested in the past 24 hours. During this time period, one death was reported from Prayagraj district.

“Uttar Pradesh now has 4,409 active Covid cases,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, UP, in a press statement on Friday. The state has tested a total 10,38,13,373 Covid samples till now.

In the past 24 hours, 823 more patients recovered taking the tally of recovered patients to 20,38,979, said the data from the state health department. Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 81 new cases followed by Lucknow 65, Ghaziabad 46, Prayagraj 16 and Agra 10.

“Lucknow has reported a total 2,96,084 Covid cases till now. The recovery rate in the state capital at present is 98.86% and that of Uttar Pradesh 98.65%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

In Lucknow Chinhat reported four new cases, Aliganj 7, Alambagh 5, Indira Nagar 10 and Sarojini Nagar 5, according to the health department data. Uttar Pradesh has till now administered a total 28,70,29,209 Covid vaccines, including 16,44,19,080 first dose and 12,03,74,271 second dose.

