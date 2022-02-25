Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP reports 471 new Covid cases
lucknow news

UP reports 471 new Covid cases

Uttar Pradesh reported 471 new Covid cases from among 1,30,125 Covid samples tested in the past 24 hours
Uttar Pradesh now had 4,409 active Covid cases as on February 25 (HT file)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 11:45 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh reported 471 new Covid cases from among 1,30,125 Covid samples tested in the past 24 hours. During this time period, one death was reported from Prayagraj district.

“Uttar Pradesh now has 4,409 active Covid cases,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, UP, in a press statement on Friday. The state has tested a total 10,38,13,373 Covid samples till now.

In the past 24 hours, 823 more patients recovered taking the tally of recovered patients to 20,38,979, said the data from the state health department. Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 81 new cases followed by Lucknow 65, Ghaziabad 46, Prayagraj 16 and Agra 10.

“Lucknow has reported a total 2,96,084 Covid cases till now. The recovery rate in the state capital at present is 98.86% and that of Uttar Pradesh 98.65%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

In Lucknow Chinhat reported four new cases, Aliganj 7, Alambagh 5, Indira Nagar 10 and Sarojini Nagar 5, according to the health department data. Uttar Pradesh has till now administered a total 28,70,29,209 Covid vaccines, including 16,44,19,080 first dose and 12,03,74,271 second dose.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP