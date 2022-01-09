UP reports 6 deaths, 6,411 new Covid-19 cases

Uttar Pradesh reported six Covid-19 deaths and 6,411 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total case load in state to 17,29,870 and the death toll to 22,924.

Meerut reported two deaths, while there was one casualty each in Agra, Gorakhpur, Lakhimpur Khiri and Auraiya.

“In the past 24 hours, 2,20,496 Covid-19 samples were tested and 6,411 tested positive. The positivity rate is 2.91%,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health.

Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 1,141 new cases, Lucknow 876, Ghaziabad 683, Meerut 636, Varanasi 337, Agra 271, Moradabad 236, Prayagraj 126, Mathura 173, Bareilly 101, Bulandshahr 104 and Saharanpur 100 cases.

“Of the total 18,551 active cases 18,184 are in home isolation,” said Prasad.

Lucknow reports 876 new cases

A sharp rise in new cases was recorded in Lucknow on Saturday as 876 more people tested positive; 220 more than Friday, when there were 577 new cases.

Among the new cases, Chinhat reported a maximum 166 new cases, 120 in Aliganj, 77 in Indira Nagar and 74 in Alambagh.

“Lucknow now has 2573 active covid cases where majority are in home isolation,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

Among the cases, 253 are contacts of previous Covid-19 positive cases, 167 had a travel history from other states or countries, 133 had mild symptoms and got themselves tested for Covid-19.

“The virus is presenting its mild version. As statistics reveal, of the 2,556 active cases in Lucknow on March 29, 2021, during the second wave, 312 were admitted to hospital. Today there are 2,573 active cases and only 15 are in hospital,” said Prasad. He exhorted all the eligible people to get vaccinated.