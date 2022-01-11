UP reports 8,334 Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths

With 8,334 new Covid-19 cases, the number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh reached 33,946, among which 33,563 (98.87%) are in home isolation.

Among those who tested positive on Monday, included Union defence minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh. Singh tweeted, “I have tested positive for corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who may have come recently in my contact to isolation themselves and get tested.”

“This time, the need for hospitalisation among Covid-19-positive people is less. So, don’t panic, neither be scared. Our teams will reach you in case you need medicine and care,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health in a press statement on Monday.

Prasad said, “Positivity rate is going up. The test positivity during the day was 4.14%. Hence, all should follow Covid-19 protocol.”

In UP 13,55,79,433 people have got their first dose of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine which is over 90% of the eligible population above 18-years of age. Till now 9,48,53,350 Covid-19 samples have been tested in the state.

The number of active cases are close to the active cases in June 2021. There were 32,465 active cases on June 1, 2021.

Meerut, Prayagraj, Bulandshahr and Sonebhadra reported a death each. Among the new cases Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 1,223 Covid-19 cases, Ghaziabad 1,385, Meerut 1,071, Varanasi 285, Agra 264, Moradabad 250 and Lucknow 1,114.

Among fresh cases in Lucknow, 189 were found positive in Chinhat, 185 in Aliganj, 131 in Indira Nagar, 124 in Alambagh, 95 in Sarojininagar, 79 in NK Road, 74 in Silver Jubilee, 60 in Tudiyaganj, 47 in Red Cross, 35 in Aishbagh, 10 in Gosaiganj and 10 in Gudamba. “In the total cases, 692 are male and 463 females,” said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, the district health education officer for Lucknow.

“Lucknow now has 4,702 active cases, close to the 4,641 active cases reported on May 25, 2021,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

In all, 202 new Covid-19 cases in Lucknow had travel history from other states or countries while 389 were contacts of previous Covid-19 cases. Those who tested positive with mild symptoms were 171, while 39 people tested positive in the Covid-19 sampling done before their surgery, and 24 tested positive at the command hospital.

UP has till now reported 22,932 deaths including 2,651 in Lucknow. The total number of Covid-19 cases in the state reached 17,45,861.

Teens vaxxed

Till now 28,26,923 children between 15 and 18 years of age have been given their first dose of Covaxin in Uttar Pradesh. “At least 17.29% of the estimated eligible teenagers have been given their first dose of the anti-Covid-19 vaccines,” said Prasad, on Monday.

