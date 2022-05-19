UP RERA helps restart 13th incomplete housing project
The UP Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) on Thursday authorised promoter of the Vasundhara Grand housing project to complete the pending project in a time bound manner by May 2023.
This is the 13 th project revived by the UP RERA which was stuck due to financial and other reasons.
Both the promoter and the association of allottees had approached the UP RERA to intervene into the matter for completion of remaining project under its supervision so that the allottees could get possession of the flats.
The project was rolled out in 2015 in Ghaziabad but could not be completed by promoter Nandini Buildhome Consortium Pvt Ltd within the stipulated time frame of December 16, 2020. At present, the project is only 82 percent complete.
Out of 320 residential and seven commercial units (flats) in two towers of the project, 244 residential and one commercial unit have already been sold. Only 76 residential and six commercial units are yet to be sold.
The progress of the project will be monitored by the Project Advisory and Monitoring committee (PAMC) of the UP RERA under the chairmanship of one of its members and vice chairman of the Ghaziabad Development Authority.
The committee will also have conciliation consultants, finance controller, technical advisor, specially appointed construction consultants and project management division (PMD) of the UP RERA and association of allottees.
“We are working to protect the interest of all stakeholders of the stuck projects, especially allottees. The Vasundhara Grand is the 13th project in which the remaining development will be completed by the promoter in coordination with the allottees of the project,” said Rajive Kumar, chairman, UP RERA.
He said that at present, 12 incomplete projects in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad and one in Lucknow were being completed either by the promoters or the association of allottees.
The RERA will shift the project to the special category of projects under rehabilitation and monitor its progress quarterly.
