UP RERA in action mode against promoters for violating norms

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) is in action mode against promoters for violating rules and not fulfilling mandatory norms. The regulatory authority has taken action against several prominent promoters and builders for misrepresenting facts for taking undue advantage. UP RERA has also issued a comprehensive user manual to streamline the process of registration of real estate projects (For Representation)

Last week, the regulatory authority lodged an FIR against a promoter at Greater Noida Police Commissionerate, Gautam Buddh Nagar, on charges of submitting fake orders of the regulatory authority in bank to get a loan. According to UP RERA, action was taken against another promoter on 16 complaints.

Following the probe, it was revealed that the group had uploaded a drawing related to electrical installations on the RERA portal and misrepresented it as an electrical NOC in order to gain undue advantage

The regulatory authority had received nine complaints against another group. Following an inquiry, it was established that they failed to issue the allotment letter to buyers in the government-prescribed format. “This is a direct violation of Section 13 of the RERA Act. The RERA took it seriously and recommended penalties under Section 61,” said UP RERA.

“Action against promoters has sent a clear message that homebuyers will no longer be cheated. For years, people have suffered due to the arbitrariness and breach of promises by builders. Many did not get timely possession, essential documents were withheld, and false information was shared. This RERA action will strengthen the confidence of homebuyers and put pressure on builders to comply with the law,” said UP RERA chairman Sanjay Bhoosreddy.

According to UP RERA, in a complaint against a promoter, it was found that the company violated the status quo order passed by the RERA bench. Action has been taken under several sections of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.

The UP RERA has also issued a comprehensive user manual to streamline the process of registration of real estate projects. The manual is available on the portal of UP RERA http://www.up-rera.in. It is designed to guide the promoters, real estate consultants and the technical team of the promoters in filing the application for registration of projects by explaining in an easy manner.