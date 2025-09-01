UP resumes registration of vintage vehicles; SOP under consideration

LUCKNOW Vintage vehicle enthusiasts in Uttar Pradesh can now register their prized cars and bikes in the ‘vintage’ category, with the state transport department starting the facility in line with the ministry of road transport and highways’ (MoRTH), 2021, notification. A detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) is under consideration by the state government and will be enforced once approved, but until then registrations will follow the central guidelines, transport commissioner Brajesh Narain Singh said on Monday. The department clarified that vehicles will not be automatically categorised as vintage simply because of their age. Owners must submit applications to their local regional or assistant regional transport office, where motor vehicle inspectors will verify the vehicle’s originality and maintain photographic records. (Pic for representation)

Under the rules, two-wheelers and four-wheelers more than 50 years old from the date of first registration, and without major modifications, can be registered as vintage. Tractors and other categories are excluded.

Singh said the facility had been launched to combine citizen convenience with proper regulation, emphasising that the provision was not meant for daily or commercial use but to preserve vehicles in their original technical form and ensure systematic record-keeping.

According to the transport commissioner, the facility had been discontinued over a year ago due to the absence of an SOP. “We have restored the facility in line with the 2021 notification, and the SOP is already under process,” he added. However, he admitted that the number of vintage vehicles registered after the 2021 notification and before the facility was halted was not readily available.

The fee has been fixed at ₹20,000 for fresh registration and ₹5,000 for renewal. A vintage registration certificate will be valid for 10 years and can be renewed for five-year blocks thereafter. Applications are to be processed within 60 days of submission.

Vintage vehicles are also exempt from high-security registration plates (HSRP), and will have a unique number plate format: “UP VA YY xxxx” (for example: UP VA AA 0001). But, authorities emphasised that vintage vehicles cannot be used for daily commuting or commercial purposes, and this restriction will be clearly endorsed on the RC.

For further information, applicants have been advised to contact their nearest RTO/ARTO or check the VAHAN portal. Detailed guidelines will follow once the final SOP is notified by the state government.

“Owners can apply at their RTO or ARTO with required documents and the certificate will be issued within 60 days after inspection. Pending applications are being cleared on priority,” the transport commissioner said.

Until the Central Motor Vehicles (15th Amendment) Rules, 2021, there were no separate provisions for registering vintage vehicles in the country. “Once restrictions on registering older vehicles came into force—first in the NCR and later in other districts—it became difficult to get vintage vehicles registered,” said retired IPS officer Anand Maheshwari, who owns a 1934 Baby Austin and a 1958 Ambassador.

Welcoming the decision to restore vintage vehicle registration, Maheshwari added: “The government must issue the SOP at the earliest to avoid confusion during the registration process.”