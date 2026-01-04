UP: Retd DG leads high-level probe into KGMU religious conversion charges

The investigation into the alleged religious conversion charges against a senior doctor at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) here has gathered momentum with retired director general-rank IPS officer Bhawesh Kumar Singh taking a central role in the high-level fact-finding probe. The accused has been absconding ever since the FIR was lodged. (For Representation)

Singh, now a member of the university’s expanded seven-member inquiry committee, conducted closed-door, one-on-one questioning of doctors from the pathology department on Friday, underscoring the seriousness of the allegations.

The case revolves around Dr Rameezuddin Naik alias Rameez Malik, a senior doctor accused by a woman doctor of sexual exploitation and exerting pressure to convert her religion for marriage. The accused has been absconding ever since the FIR was lodged.

Police have issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against him and announced a ₹25,000 reward for any information leading to his arrest. Five police teams are actively searching for him across Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

According to sources, Bhawesh Kumar Singh initially met all pathology department doctors collectively, then asked everyone—including other committee members—to step outside. The sources said doctors were subsequently summoned one by one for individual questioning behind closed doors. The head of pathology department Dr Suresh Babu, who had reportedly been away from the campus for several days, appeared before the committee on Friday after being summoned and was also questioned.

Moreover, the KGMU has widened the scope of the probe beyond the immediate case. University spokesperson Dr KK Singh said any doctor, intern, student, or staff member can now anonymously share information related to religious conversion or attempts thereof within the campus. For this purpose, a dedicated email D—factfindingcommittee@kgmcindia.edu—has been issued and notices will be displayed across departments and administrative offices.

Police officials confirmed that the victim doctor has reiterated all allegations in her statement before the magistrate, strengthening the prosecution’s case. Inspector Nagesh Upadhyay of Chowk police station said the accused is frequently changing locations to evade arrest.

The matter has also drawn direct attention of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who recently met the victim and assured her of strict action against the accused. Following the meeting, senior police officials were given clear instructions to ensure the accused’s arrest “at any cost.”

The controversy has triggered widespread unease within the KGMU. Alongside allegations of coercion and exploitation, claims of religious activities inside laboratory premises, including prayers and sermons, are also being examined. Members of the pathology department, including those named in such allegations, have presented their versions before the committee.