UP Sanskrit Board declares 2026 exam results, girls outshine boys

: The Uttar Pradesh Sanskrit Board on Friday declared the results of the 2026 examinations for Purva Madhyama II, Uttar Madhyama I and Uttar Madhyama II. The examinations were conducted under a transparent system with CCTV surveillance and real-time monitoring.

The results are available on the board’s official website. (For representation only)

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The pass percentage stood at 95.91% in Purva Madhyama II, 94.40% in Uttar Madhyama I and 94.86% in Uttar Madhyama II.

In Purva Madhyama II (Class 10), Srishti from Kannauj secured the top position with 94.43% marks. In Uttar Madhyama II (Class 12), Rajneesh Yadav from Pratapgarh stood first with 89.36% marks. The examinations were held from February 19 to February 28 at 241 centres across the state. Officials said strict monitoring was carried out through CCTV cameras and control rooms at the state and divisional levels.

Girls performed better than boys in all three examinations. The pass percentage for girls was 96.64% in Purva Madhyama II, 94.62% in Uttar Madhyama I and 95.95% in Uttar Madhyama II. A total of 15,029 candidates passed Purva Madhyama II, while 14,028 cleared Uttar Madhyama I and 12,306 passed Uttar Madhyama II. Secondary education minister Gulab Devi congratulated the successful students and teachers. She said the results reflected the state government’s transparent and fair examination system. The results are available on the board’s official website.

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