Home / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P: “School of the Week” concept improving Kheri govt schools
lucknow news

U.P: “School of the Week” concept improving Kheri govt schools

Published on May 14, 2022 08:09 PM IST
District magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh on Saturday awarded government-run composite school (class 1 to 8) in Sampurnanagar town of Kheri district “School of the Week” title. (HT photo)
Published on May 14, 2022 08:09 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lakhimpur Kheri

He lauded school headmistress Harvinder Kaur for her team leadership and contribution to the uplift of the school. The school is now successfully competing with private convent schools of the area be it classroom teaching, amenities or educational environment.

He lauded school headmistress Harvinder Kaur for her team leadership and contribution to the uplift of the school. The school is now successfully competing with private convent schools of the area be it classroom teaching, amenities or educational environment.

“School of the Week” is a concept recently initiated by Kheri DM Mahendra Bahadur Singh and BSA Dr Laxmi Kant Pandey. “The motive is to motivate and encourage basic school teachers to bring about a qualitative change and uplift in the educational atmosphere in their schools mostly located in rural areas so that children in these areas are not forced to move to private schools,” Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Dr Laxmi Kant Pandey said.

According to the Kheri DM, the initiation of the new concept has ignited a healthy competition among the basic school teachers who are coming up with innovations in their schools. Citing the example of Sampurnanagar school, he said the head teacher there not only upgraded the school and classroom facilities but also improved the teaching standards in such a way that enrolments had gone up to 700 from 480 of the earlier year.

