U.P: “School of the Week” concept improving Kheri govt schools
District magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh on Saturday awarded government-run composite school (class 1 to 8) in Sampurnanagar town of Kheri district “School of the Week” title.
He lauded school headmistress Harvinder Kaur for her team leadership and contribution to the uplift of the school. The school is now successfully competing with private convent schools of the area be it classroom teaching, amenities or educational environment.
“School of the Week” is a concept recently initiated by Kheri DM Mahendra Bahadur Singh and BSA Dr Laxmi Kant Pandey. “The motive is to motivate and encourage basic school teachers to bring about a qualitative change and uplift in the educational atmosphere in their schools mostly located in rural areas so that children in these areas are not forced to move to private schools,” Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Dr Laxmi Kant Pandey said.
According to the Kheri DM, the initiation of the new concept has ignited a healthy competition among the basic school teachers who are coming up with innovations in their schools. Citing the example of Sampurnanagar school, he said the head teacher there not only upgraded the school and classroom facilities but also improved the teaching standards in such a way that enrolments had gone up to 700 from 480 of the earlier year.
-
Lucknow HC bench upholds death for man who killed wife, four daughters
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has upheld the death sentence that the trial court awarded to a man for killing Deen Dayal Tewari, a native of Pura Kalandar, Ayodhya (then Faizabad)'s wife, who he suspected was characterless, and four daughters who tried to save their mother.
-
Centre at Era university to train doctors in reducing maternal, under-five mortality rate
Aiming to reduce maternal and under-five mortality rate, a regional resource training centre (RRTC) was launched at the Era University on Saturday. Dr Fareha Khatoon has been made the nodal officer for the RRTC at Era University. “Coordination between experts and participating doctors will also be under focus to ensure best results,” said vice chancellor Era University, Dr Farzana Mahdi.
-
At 44.2 degrees Celsius, Delhi records hottest day of the year so far
The IMD has predicted that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions will prevail throughout Saturday and continue on Sunday. An orange alert was issued for Saturday, which is a warning call for preventive action ahead of a weather phenomenon. A yellow alert has been issued for Sunday, with the maximum temperature expected to hover between 44 and 46 degrees Celsius at most weather stations.
-
Uttar Pradesh reports drop in fresh Covid cases for third consecutive day
Fall in daily new Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh continued for third day on Saturday as 158 more people tested positive for the viral infection while 262 patients recovered. On Friday there were 175 new Covid cases and on Thursday 207 new cases, according to the data from the state health department. One death was reported from Bhadohi. Till now 2077564 Covid cases and 23513 deaths have been reported in the state.
-
BNHS tags 6 flamingoes from Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary, Nerul, with GPS-GSM to track their journey
In a first-of-its-kind initiative to track the journey of flamingoes in and around Mumbai, the Bombay Natural History Society has tagged six of these birds with solar powered Global Positioning System – Global System for Mobile Communication radio tags. The birds were tagged from their roosting site at Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary (TCFS), TS Chanakaya, Nerul, between January and April. Currently, the tagged flamingoes are seen moving within the TCFS and adjoining wetlands.
