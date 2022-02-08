UP schools, colleges re-open: First day of return to classes marked by thin attendance

Physical classes resumed for students from Class 9 onwards in private and government schools in UP from Monday with meagre attendance as many students preferred to stay at home.

Those who did turn up at school were gleeful to be back. Teachers too said that offline was their preferred choice.

However, the attendance on the first day was not very encouraging. For instance, GD Goenka Public School registered 20% attendance, Hoerner College about 68% while City Montessori School claimed attendance was 75% through all classes of all campuses.

“Reasons for the low turnout are apprehensions of parents as the second dose of vaccine is yet to be administered and secondly, the classes are taking place in both offline and online mode, so many children preferred to stay at home,” said Raveen Pande, principal, GD Goenka Public School, Lucknow.

Students delighted to reunite with friends

The students were a happy lot as they walked into the portals of campuses. “The scene was very welcoming as I reached school. At the gate, teachers ensured that everyone wore masks properly. I was delighted to reunite with my friends,” says Jatinn Khannaa, a Class 10 student, CMS Kanpur Road branch.

“Being back in school after a long break and that too on the day of the first semester result brings me happiness as well as nervousness about the result,” said Dewansh Mohan Srivastava of Class 10.

School campuses were abuzz with activities of students. “This essential exercise of letting students attend classes in school is a step towards normalcy and will help students and teachers gear up for the upcoming board examinations,” said Pande.

Though the schools were to open for Classes 9 to 12, but as online assessments are already in progress for Classes 10 and 12 in many schools, offline classes will begin after the assessments. Till then, students of Classes 9 and 11 will attend school, a teacher said.

Where virtual classes lose out

“Virtual classes will never teach us certain things which we can learn by being physically present in school like discipline, proper conduct, manners and stage-speaking. These things are necessary for overall personality development,” said Dewanash, a class 10 student.

LMGC still online

La Martiniere Girls’ College continued to keep their campus closed for the safety of students. Aashrita Dass, principal, said, “Exams are scheduled to begin for Classes 9 and 11 from February 14. There was no reason to disrupt the schedule. We may call Classes 10 and 12 for their pre-board semester as we plan to hold two exams offline later.”

Happy hum at school

“Hoerner College reopened as per the state government directives but followed all Covid-19 protocols. Entry points were manned by teachers and entries of temperatures were made and sanitisers were used prior to entering the campus. Proper sanitisation of the campus was done and social distancing was maintained throughout. Classroom windows and doors remained open for ventilation,” said Mala Mehra, principal, who is also secretary of the Unaided Private Schools Association (UPSA), Uttar Pradesh.

Naini, a Class 9 student at Hoerner College said, “I am very happy to be back in school for offline classes after so many days. It’s a very good feeling to meet my friends and teachers in school.”

Ayushman Chauhan of Class 10 said, “We enjoy coming to school as offline classes make us fitter and offer a better medium of study. Saumya Verma of Class 11 said, “The best part is meeting my friends, and offline classes are always better than online classes because online classes were fraught with technical issues which hampered our studies.”

Saundarya Swaroop Srivastava, a Class 12 student of St Anjani School, Rajajipuram, was ecstatic to return to school. She said that it was the best thing to happen in a long time. Ramsha Asif of Class 12 was also jubilant to return to school. “Due to the poor network in my locality, on the outskirts of Lucknow, attending online classes was a nightmare,” she said.

‘Resume physical teaching in other classes too’

Anil Agarwal, president, UPSA, expressed gratitude to the UP government for taking the decision to run classes but urged the government to allow all the classes of the school to function normally within one week so that the education of the children goes on smoothly.

Most unaided private schools claimed they have always maintained very high standards of safety and security of students on the campus and after Covid-19, the school further extended measures according to the pandemic protocol.

All students and teachers are required to wear masks all the time. Sitting arrangement in classrooms and also the entry and exit of students has been meticulously planned to keep the obligatory social distancing in mind.

Raveen Pande, principal, GD Goenka School, asked students and the teachers to protect themselves and others by following safety norms while in school and elsewhere.

Hardly 25% attendance in LU, IT College

Teaching resumed at the Lucknow University and degree colleges too. But day one saw a low turnout of students. At Lucknow University there were hardly 15 to 20% students who attended physical classes, said Durgesh Srivastava, university spokesperson.

IT College principal, Vinita Prakash said attendance was very poor as hardly 25% students came to attend physical classes.