U.P. secondary education dept goes for a major digital push

Lucknow Taking a giant stride towards digitalisation, the Uttar Pradesh secondary education department has come up with a number of portals to boost education and address the needs of the students.

The department has set up a portal “Pahunch” for school mapping so it may serve in unserved habitation.

Addressing a press conference, secondary education minister (Independent charge), Gulab Devi said, “It will help in identifying areas suitable for to building a new school.”

The school mapping software portal has been developed in collaboration with Bhaskar Acharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo Informatics, Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

A career guidance portal Pankh has also been developed for students to make them aware of options after Class 10 and 12. The students would be able to choose careers matching their interests and aptitudes and get advice about available options regarding college, scholarships, skill development programme and internships etc.

Currently, this portal is free for students of government and government- aided secondary schools.

An e-library portal Pragyan and mobile app have been developed to provide contemporary and reference material for the students and general public at large. A huge collection of competitive books, reference books, NCERT books, magazines, newspapers and information about Start Ups are available on the portal. This portal is available for all citizens and users will be able to access number of books in digital mode and access to information about it.

“Parakh” portal gas been developed for schools online monitoring and grading. This portal has been developed for monitoring government colleges and will be helpful to get information about the activities in schools and to monitor, supervise and observe the classroom teaching according to the prescribed annual academic calendar.

The minister said under the Skill Development Mission Programme, project for the development of job ready skills through vocational training would be given in joint collaboration with the secondary education department and Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission. She said free certification course would be conducted every working day during the school hours.

She said that the construction of 39 new high schools and 14 inter colleges had started providing quality education in unserved areas. Around 8,500 students of the unserved areas would get a chance to study near their homes and get quality education.

The minister said that operation of 84 newly constructed government colleges had been started across the state. This would make secondary education more accessible to students of unserved areas. With the operation of these schools, about 46,200 students would be provided quality education facility at the secondary level every year.

Operation of 65 girls’ hostel had started across the state to provide free residential education facility to about 6,500 girl students of educationally backward and remote areas. This would reduce the dropout rate of girl students and their secondary level education would be ensured, she said.