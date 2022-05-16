U.P. secondary schools drag feet in registering on Vidyanjali 2.0 portal
Not even a single government or government-aided secondary schools of Prayagraj has yet registered on the designated portal of central government’s Vidyanjali 2.0 scheme started by PM Narendra Modi in September last year to improve level of education in all such institutions spread across the state and the country.
The district has more than 225 government and government-aided secondary schools which need to register on the portal mandatorily. The situation is no different in many other districts of Uttar Pradesh too, say state education department officials in the know about the matter.
Districts in which not even a single school has registered on Vidyanjali-2.0 portal include Basti, Chitrakoot, Jhansi, Etawah, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Lakhimpur Kheri, Amroha and Shamli besides Prayagraj, a senior official says.
Of more than 6,500 schools across the state that need to register on the portal as part of the initiative, only 1,943 schools have registered till date. Moreover, the state of affairs is not good in other districts too. For example, only one school each has registered from districts like Mau, Barabanki and Rampur, the official adds.
These schools are required to register on the Vidyanjali 2.0 portal and post what services, infrastructure and equipment they need the most. Taking a strong cognizance of this negligence and failure of the officials concerned of the state secondary education department to ensure compliance, director, secondary education, Sarita Tiwari has sent a stern missive to all the district inspectors of schools (DIOSs) on May 13.
The missive, a copy of which is with HT, Tiwari has expressed her displeasure over the non-registration of these secondary schools on the designated portal and has instructed the DIOSs to ensure implementation of the scheme on priority in all schools that come under its purview in their respective districts.
District inspector of schools, Prayagraj, RN Vishwakarma said all government or government-aided secondary schools of Prayagraj had been asked to immediately register on the designated portal. “We have made plain to them that no further delay would be tolerated in this regard,” he said.
Vidyanjali is an initiative taken by the ministry of education with the aim to strengthen schools through community and private sector involvement in them across the country. This initiative aims to connect schools with varied volunteers from the Indian Diaspora namely young professionals, retired teachers, retired government officials, retired professionals, NGOs, private sector and public sector companies, corporate institutions and others.
Vidyanjali has two verticals: “Participate in school Service/Activity” and “Contribute Assets/Material/Equipment” in which volunteer can support and strengthen the government and government aided schools.
The initiative connects varied volunteers like professionals, school alumni, in service and retired teachers etc to the schools. The volunteers can connect with the schools in two forms: First through participating in school service and activities and other through supporting government and government-aided schools through asset or material or equipment which will strengthen the infrastructure of these schools. The volunteers can also share their knowledge and skills which will help students in their career choices.
This scheme aims to also improve the standard of education which will ultimately improve the employment rate. The volunteers are required to conduct themselves professionally in their relationship.
The portal will have names of schools that require volunteer teachers and other things. Those who wish to teach children or sponsor a facility can choose the school as per their wish. People volunteering to teach have to teach by invitation for a minimum of 12 days in all which they can complete in 12 weeks.
