UP sees 11,583 fresh Covid cases, 18,875 recoveries

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh reported 11,583 fresh Covid cases and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours. There was a slight increase in the number of new cases on Tuesday, after the state witnessed a drop in the fresh case count for three consecutive days. The state had recorded 16,740 fresh cases on Saturday, 13,830 on Sunday and 11,159 on Monday.

The number of the recoveries (18,875) was more than the fresh cases bringing down the state’s active case tally to 86,563.

Ghaziabad and Moradabad reported two deaths each while Lucknow, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Meerut, Varanasi, Agra, Saharanpur, Gonda, Pilibhit, Mainpuri, Auraiyya and Kasganj reported one death each, as per the health department.

“In all 1,99,290 samples were tested for Covid in the state. Till now, 9,82,94,982 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press statement.

“The test positivity rate is coming down in the state. From 7.78% on January 19, it is now at 6.19% (January 23),” he said. Out of 86,563 active cases in the state, 84,141 people were in home isolation and about 2,422 in hospitals. UP’s recovery rate was 94.4%, he said.

As part of the Covid vaccination drive, 17,07,150 doses were given to people on Monday. Till Monday, 14,46,77,806 first doses had been administered to people above 18 years, which was 98.14 % of the population above that age group. Second doses were given to 9,72,56,030 people above 18 years, which was 65.97 % of the population in the above 18 years category.

Till Monday, 82,28,310 children in 15-18 years age group had been given the first dose of vaccine, which was about 58.70% of their population while 8,56,234 precaution doses were given to eligible people. Uttar Pradesh had given a total of 25,10,18,380 vaccination doses to people, said Prasad.

Prasad called upon people to take the Covid vaccine. “Those who have taken their first dose must take the second dose on schedule. Covid infection is continuing and people should follow Covid guidelines, even after being vaccinated. In case of any problem, people can contact Covid Helpline 18001805145,” he added.

