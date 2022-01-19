UP sees more Covid recoveries than fresh cases

LUCKNOW After a dip in the fresh case count for two days, Uttar Pradesh again witnessed a surge with 17,776 fresh Covid cases on Wednesday. Seven deaths were also reported, including one each in Lucknow, Pratapgarh, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Baghpat, Meerut and Agra.

There were 17,185 fresh Covid cases on Sunday, 15,622 on Monday and 14,803 new cases on Tuesday. The downward trend in the state was broken on Wednesday, according to the data from state health department.

With 20,532 patients recovering from the infection, active cases in the state came below the 1-lakh mark. Now, there were 98,238 active cases under treatment.

“The positivity rate in the past 24 hours was 7.7%. Infection rate is high hence we all should avoid gatherings outside homes and even avoid functions at home that need gathering,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press conference on Wednesday.

Lucknow reported maximum 3,517 fresh Covid cases, Gautam Buddha Nagar 1,403, Ghaziabad 2003, Varanasi 570, Agra 361, Prayagraj 502 and Meerut 958 cases, according to the state health department. The recovery rate in state was 93.6%.

BOX

UP’s milestone:

9 cr 2nd doses

of Covid vax

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh crossed the 9-crore mark in administering the second dose of Covid vaccine.

“UP is the first state in the country to have administered over 9 crore second doses of the Covid vaccine,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press conference.

Till 9pm, the state had administered 23,96,77,531 doses including 14,77,92,542 first doses and 9,13,00,520 second doses. “We shall soon cross the 24-crore mark in total doses and that will be the first in the country among all the states,” said Prasad.