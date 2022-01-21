UP sees over 20 Covid deaths after 7 months

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh on Friday reported over 20 fatalities due to Covid after a gap of nearly seven months.

The state saw 22 deaths and 16,142 fresh cases, taking the death toll to 23,022 and the Covid tally to 1916616, according to the state health department. On June 25 last year, 25 deaths were reported in a single day.

“There is stagnation in daily Covid cases and the daily test positivity rate, which was rising swiftly in December 2021, is now rising very slowly. We need to be cautious to control spread of infection,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press conference.

Lucknow, Lakhimpur Kheri, Ballia, Chandauli and Meerut reported two deaths each, while one death each was reported in Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Rampur, Hapur, Amroha, Sultanpur, Etah, Deoria, Mainpuri, Kannauj and Maharajganj, as per the health department’s data.

Among the fresh cases, Lucknow reported 2,290, Gautam Buddha Nagar 1,465, Meerut 1,020, Ghaziabad 778, , Varanasi 673, Prayagraj 529, Agra 408, and Gorakhpur 362.

The two patients, who died in Lucknow, were admitted to the SGPGI. One of them was a 59-year-old man suffering from kidney ailment and the other 76-years-old patient was suffering from hypertension and heart problem.

“Comorbidity is a key reason for people facing problems due to Covid infection. Majority of others testing positive have mild symptoms,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

In Lucknow, 349 fresh cases were reported from Aliganj, 362 from Chinhat, 299 from Alambagh and 240 from Sarojini Nagar. In all, 1,027 people testing positive were contacts of Covid patients and 112 had travel history from other states.

“Vaccination is being conducted in a massive way and we are the first state to administer over 24 crore doses of the Covid vaccine. Children born on or before December 31, 2007 are eligible for vaccination,” said Prasad.

UP’S VAX STATUS

18 plus group

15,01,60,057 or 96.47% got their first dose

9,39,55,318 or 63.06% got their second dose

15-17 age group

7375276 or 50.61% got their first dose