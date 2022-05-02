UP setting example of communal harmony: Dy CM Maurya
Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has said that at present an example of social and communal harmony is being set in Uttar Pradesh.
“The way in which thousands of loudspeakers were removed (from religious places across UP) without any dispute with mutual consent is a living example of strong law and order situation in the state,” Maurya said while addressing the concluding session of the three-day training camp of the Bharatiya Janata Party Varanasi city unit at a hotel in Parade Kothi here on Monday.
On Banaras Hindu University’s Iftar party row, he said the state government won’t intervene in it but suggested that the programme should have been avoided. The controversy should not have been invited by organising such a programme on the BHU campus, Maurya told reporters. “No such work was ever done on the university campus established by Pt Madan Mohan Malviya,” he said.
Expressing grief over Chandauli incident in which a young woman died under suspicious circumstances during a police raid, he said, “This is a very sad incident. A fair investigation is being conducted and the SHO of the concerned police station has been suspended. Strict action would be taken against whoever is found guilty.”
-
Delhi: Son killed in hit-and-run, ex-soldier on hunt for missing car, and justice
A 52-year-old retired army man has been running from pillar to post to find the vehicle suspected to have hit and killed his son, a security manager at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, in an accident in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri a month ago.
-
Pune’s Wild West: Hyenas, leopards and wolves share space with humans
Back in 2019, a study led by the Wildlife Conservation Society found that striped hyenas occupied 75% of the semi-arid landscape followed by Indian grey wolves (64%) and leopards (57%) in western Maharashtra. Hyenas feed on dead poultry and are often found feeding on carcasses dumped outside villages. Besides poultry, they also feed on dead dogs and dead cattle. The hyena species found in India clean up the ecosystem and are harmless to human beings.
-
One killed, four injured as slab collapses at construction site in Wanowrie
One person was killed and four people were injured after a slab of an under-construction building collapsed onto labourers in Wanowrie on Monday afternoon. Of the five people, three have sustained severe injuries, according to fire brigade officials. The under-construction building is located near Alankar hall in Wanowrie. The deceased man was identified as a native of Madhya Pradesh, 40, Ram Naresh Patel. The incident was recorded at Wanowrie police station.
-
BJP MLA in Haryana takes oath to make India ‘Hindu Rashtra'. Watch here
A legislator of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Aseem Goel, has taken an oath along with some others to make India a Hindu Rashtra and "make or take sacrifice for it" in Haryana's Ambala. The event reportedly took place on Sunday and purported videos of the event have surfaced on social media. Among those present at the event included Sudarshan TV head Suresh Chavhanke who was also seen taking oath along with others.
-
Company director siphons off ₹28.3 lakh from employee provident fund, booked
The director of a security company in Bhosari was booked for cheating his employees of ₹28.3 lakh by siphoning funds from provident fund payments. The siphoning of funds allegedly started in April 2016 until it came to notice in June 2021. A case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Bhosari police station. Police sub-inspector S Kendre of Bhosari police station is investigating the case.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics