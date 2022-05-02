UP setting example of communal harmony: Dy CM Maurya

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has said that at present an example of social and communal harmony is being set in Uttar Pradesh.

“The way in which thousands of loudspeakers were removed (from religious places across UP) without any dispute with mutual consent is a living example of strong law and order situation in the state,” Maurya said while addressing the concluding session of the three-day training camp of the Bharatiya Janata Party Varanasi city unit at a hotel in Parade Kothi here on Monday.

On Banaras Hindu University’s Iftar party row, he said the state government won’t intervene in it but suggested that the programme should have been avoided. The controversy should not have been invited by organising such a programme on the BHU campus, Maurya told reporters. “No such work was ever done on the university campus established by Pt Madan Mohan Malviya,” he said.

Expressing grief over Chandauli incident in which a young woman died under suspicious circumstances during a police raid, he said, “This is a very sad incident. A fair investigation is being conducted and the SHO of the concerned police station has been suspended. Strict action would be taken against whoever is found guilty.” (With PTI inputs)