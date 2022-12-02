UP: SP leader Azam Khan booked for alleged ‘unborn kids’ remark

The Uttar Pradesh police on Friday booked Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former minister Azam Khan for his alleged offensive remark towards women and children during a public rally in UP’s Rampur.

Rampur Dy superintendent of police Anuj Kumar Choudhary said a woman filed a complaint and submitted an audio file to the police in support of her allegation against Khan and based on the complaint, a case was registered against him.

The woman, identified as Shehnaz accused Khan of making an offensive comment during a public meeting on Wednesday.

According to the complainant, Khan said, “I was a minister in the last four governments and if I would have used the power like this then unborn kids would ask their mothers if they had his permission to take birth.”

Dy SP Choudhary said that a case has been registered and a probe is underway into the matter to verify the charges.

Rampur will go to the polls on December 5. The seat was declared vacant after the conviction of Azam Khan in a hate speech case.

SP- RLD (Rashtriya Lok Dal) alliance has fielded Asim Raza in the fray against Aakash Saxena of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).