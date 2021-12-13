UP steps up efforts to ensure tap water in each B’khand house

After the inauguration of the Saryu Nahar national project by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Balrampur on Saturday (December 11), the Yogi government has now expedited work on the “Har Ghar Nal (tap water in every house)” scheme that is aimed at ending water crisis in Bundelkhand.

“Through the ‘Har Ghar Nal Yojana’, the UP government is working towards providing clean drinking water to villagers as well as increasing development and employment in areas like Bundelkhand. The entire team is working on a war footing. A trial run of water supply is going on in many areas. In a few days, we will be able to start the water supply completely,” said principal secretary, Namami Gange, and rural water supply department Anurag Srivastava.

On Saturday, the PM had also said that his government had cleared the nearly ₹45000 crore Ken-Betwa river linking project which would rid the Bundelkhand region of water crisis.

“We are working tirelessly to ensure that pure water is supplied to the people of Bundelkhand and the Vindhya region so that they can get rid of a majority of illnesses caused by contaminated water including diarrhoea, jaundice, cholera, and other gastro diseases,” Srivastava said. Medical experts agree that with a tap water supply, 60 percent of stomach-related diseases will be cured.

“’Har Ghar Nal Yojana’ will prove to be a boon for the people of Bundelkhand who have been struggling for years to obtain safe drinking water,” said Dr PK Gupta, a member of UP Medical Council and former president of IMA, Lucknow Chapter. The central government has provided water supply in 43 percent of rural areas in the last two years under the “Jal Jeevan Mission”.