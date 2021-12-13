UP STF busts fake urea factory, 7 held

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF) unearthed a factory preparing fake urea in Jagdishpur of Amethi district on Saturday night.

The factory was supplying urea to farmers in as many as five districts including Amethi, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Sultanpur and Ambedkar Nagar for past few years, police officials said on Sunday.

STF arrested six people, including three from the factory in Amethi, one from Ram Sanehi Ghat, Barabanki and two others from Patranga, Ayodhya district. Those arrested include a father and son duo for operating the racket of manufacturing fake urea and supplying to farmers of adjoining districts.

A STF press note stated Anurag Shukla and Manish Awasthi were arrested from the factory and huge quantity of fake urea, material used for its preparation, empty packets of different urea companies, packaging machines and other things were recovered.

A STF official said the factory was operated by Anurag Shukla and his father Amar Nath Shukla following which the latter was arrested later. “On the basis of information extracted from the trio, the raid was thereafter conducted in a godown in Ram Sanehi Ghat, Barabanki from where Vimal Kumar Verma was arrested and huge quantity of fake urea was recovered,” he stated.

The official said information about two more godowns of fake urea was revealed on interrogation of Vikas following which further raids were carried out in two godowns in Patranga, Ayodhya from where Divyansh Gupta and Vikas Kumar Gupta were arrested. The names of two more persons including Vikas Kumar Gupta’s uncle Sonu Gupta and one Pawan Kumar Gupta had surfaced in this fake urea manufacturing and supply racket, he added.

The official said the arrested persons have been handed over to the local police stations after registering an FIR of fraud, forgery and using fake material as genuine one. He said further efforts are on for the arrest of the remaining two accused whose involvement surfaced in the matter.