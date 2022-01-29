UP STF guns down notorious contract killer in Gonda

A notorious contract killer carrying a reward of ₹50,000 on his head was gunned down by UP Special Task Force (STF) in Gonda district of eastern UP on Saturday morning, said UP Police additional director general (ADG), law and order, Prashant Kumar.

He said the slain criminal was identified as Vijay Singh alias Vijendra Singh alias Vijji, 48, a resident of Akbarpur in Ambedkar Nagar district. He said Vijji was wanted in the sensational murder committed under Mehruwa police station limits of Ambedkar Nagar in January 2021. He said as many as 18 cases of heinous crimes, including those of murder, attempt to murder and loot, had been registered against him in different districts of eastern UP in the past few years.

Sharing further details, a senior STF official said the police team had laid a trap on Paraspur-Nawabganj road under Paraspur police station limits of Gonda to arrest Vijji after being tipped-off about his movement. He said the criminal was reportedly going to Nawabganj to execute another killing there and was intercepted midway when he opened fire on the STF team.

He said Vijji was injured in the retaliatory firing by the STF team and was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. He said the police were further verifying his criminal records and had informed his family members to claim the body.