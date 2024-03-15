U.P. to be a producer, exporter in pharma sector soon: CM Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said Uttar Pradesh, which was only a consumer in the pharmaceutical sector earlier, will become a producer and exporter of pharmaceutical products soon. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath distributing smartphones and tablets at an event in Gorakhpur on March 15. (HT photo)

“The state government has initiated development of a pharma park over 2000 acres of land in Lalitpur that would generate employment opportunities in this sector on a large scale,” he said while addressing a gathering at Madan Mohan Malviya Technical University (MMMTU), Gorakhpur, after laying the foundation stone of pharmacy building to be built at a cost of ₹24.69 crore.

Yogi also distributed smartphones among 4,000 youths under Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme on the occasion. In a veiled attack on previous governments, the CM said everything was available in U.P. but the state was lagging behind due to lack of strong will power to move ahead with confidence.

He said today it was the same state, same people, same machinery but work culture had changed that had changed the state in suitable destination for investment. Exhorting the youth, he said everything was possible with confidence and courage.

He further said that empowered with smartphone and tablets, youths in state were now digitally capable. All these tables are equipped with youth welfare schemes and technologically advanced youths of the state would be medium to transform Viksit Bharat vision of PM Narendra Modi.

Remembering BHU founder Madan Mohan Malaviya, the CM appreciated MMMTU for its efforts to achieve self-reliance in the field of technology.